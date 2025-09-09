ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-09-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.470 11.90% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 6.690 -9.96%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.140 8.57% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.230 -6.12%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.795 8.16% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.385 -5.78%
PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.240 8.04% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.880 -4.90%
CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 8.220 5.12% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.530 -4.85%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.550 4.52% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.100 -4.76%
CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 6.400 4.23% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 -4.76%
VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.625 4.17% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.240 -4.27%
IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.180 3.58% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.840 -4.00%
CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 11.190 3.52% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.000 -3.85%
TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.035 3.50% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.400 -3.61%
MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.550 3.19% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.135 -3.57%
ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.890 3.14% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.140 -3.45%
EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.220 2.93% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 22.120 -3.41%
RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.240 2.91% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.400 -3.23%
CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.360 2.86% IPH – IPH LIMITED 4.240 -3.20%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.810 2.78% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 18.660 -3.12%
360 – LIFE360 INC 49.850 2.76% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.670 -3.11%
WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 19.000 2.76% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.540 -3.05%
MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 21.610 2.56% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 26.180 -2.89%

