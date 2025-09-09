Demand For Advanced Automation, Integration and AI Drives Workato’s Growth Down Under

PR NewsWire | 2:49 PM

80% YoY growth, new customers, partner collaboration, planned fivefold team growth, and new AI and Automation Hub adds to Workato’s impressive accolades

SYDNEY, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Workato®, the leader in agentic orchestration, today announced its continued growth locally, reporting an 80% year-on-year uptick in Australia and New Zealand. Leading enterprises including Atlassian, Southbase Construction, Village Roadshow and Canva, are now leveraging Workato for business process orchestration and to prepare for a more agentic, AI-enabled future.

To support local customers, Workato has expanded the local team from twenty-two to thirty-six people, with plans to grow the local team fivefold over the next three years. Workato also recently launched its Sydney AI and Automation Hub, focused on advancing the science and engineering of autonomous enterprise agents. The hub will serve as the engine for developing elite AI agents and bridging the gap between agent ambition and enterprise-grade execution.

"Our growth in Australia and New Zealand is a direct reflection of the trust our customers place in Workato’s powerful automation and integration platform which lays the foundation for more robust AI and agentic use cases," said Charlie Hutchinson, Vice President, Australia and New Zealand at Workato.

"Our continued investment in the region—anchored by the newly created AI & Automation Hub, Australian data centre, IRAP assessment and plans to grow our local team fivefold over the next three years—demonstrates our long-term commitment to enabling secure, sovereign-ready automation at scale," said Hutchinson.

Workato is now estimated to contribute over $90 million annually to the Australian and New Zealand economies, directly and indirectly supporting thousands of technology jobs across customers and partners.

Customers Powering Australian Innovation

Australian and New Zealand organisations are increasingly turning to Workato to streamline operations, drive digital transformation, and unlock the power of AI-driven orchestration. Customer wins and testimonials include:

Atlassian "We want to engage the business teams as part of our automation story, rather than simply doing things on their behalf. I think the future of automation is to enable our employees to have their own digital assistants. This removes the dependency on our IT teams, and our people will be equipped to resolve issues quickly on their own," said Srividya Sathyamurthy, Senior Manager of Intelligent Automation at Atlassian.

Canva "Workato allowed us to put innovative technology in the hands of Canvanauts in a governed way, accelerating the impact that can be achieved with our IT team," said Michael Denari , Global Head of IT, Canva.

Village Roadshow "One of the things that Workato did to us is that now our dashboards are very boring – no spikes, no outages. Workato did not even break a sweat with major blockbuster releases like Barbenheimer, the biggest weekend for Australian cinema since 2019," said Arul Arogyanathan, CIO, Village Roadshow Group.

Southbase Construction "This isn’t just an opportunity for our IT team to leverage AI in isolation. Instead, it’s our responsibility to intelligently orchestrate with AI, so that our workers don’t lose precious time when a safety hazard presents itself. Workato is built to be this orchestrator," said Lem Prestage, Group IT Manager, Southbase Group



This Strong Momentum Comes Off The Back Of Several Recently Announced Hires, Updates, and Accolades, including:

ANZ new hires Charlie Hutchinson , Vice President, Australia & New Zealand Diana Tucker , Senior Director, Partner Sales, APAC Vivian Nguyen, Commercial Sales Manager, ANZ Jack Gibson , Director, Solutions Consulting, ANZ

Philanthropy: Workato ANZ has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities, supporting the mission to provide accommodation and support to families with seriously ill children, as part of its Workato Cares initiative, a philanthropy and social impact arm of Workato

Updates: Workato ONE: Workato recently announced the next phase of the Agentic Enterprise with Workato ONE. Workato ONE is the industry’s only platform that brings together everything organisations need to build and deploy secure, trusted, enterprise-ready agents with full business context across the core of the enterprise. The company also announced Genies, pre-built, domain-specific agentic apps that leverage agent-based interactions to orchestrate critical business processes across CRM, ERP, HR, and ITSM functions with enterprise context and governance, and two exciting industry partnerships, further cementing Workato’s position as a leader in the AI space. Workato GO is Workato’s new, unified AI-powered productivity platform, now generally available as of June 2025 . It brings together enterprise search, automation, and AI-driven actions in a single, secure experience—helping employees discover, interact with, and act on enterprise data from over 10,000+ systems.

And industry accolades: Recognised as a leader for the sixth consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS).



Lastly, Workato’s flagship World of Workato (WOW) conference is coming to Sydney on October 16th, 2025. WOW is where the Workato Community comes together to explore how work is evolving — and what it means to lead through change. Learn more here.

About Workato

Workato transforms technology complexity into business opportunity. As the leading agentic orchestration company, Workato empowers enterprises to connect and unify data, processes, applications, and experiences. Its AI-driven platform enables teams to navigate complex workflows in real-time, driving efficiency and agility. Trusted by more than 12,000 global customers, Workato empowers organizations of every size to unlock new value and lead in today’s fast-changing world. Learn how Workato helps businesses of all sizes achieve more at workato.com.

