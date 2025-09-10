ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 10 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.320 7.10% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.110 -18.52% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.730 4.53% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.775 -18.42% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.420 4.34% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 1.985 -17.29% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.695 3.73% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.550 -14.22% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.330 3.60% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.120 -13.99% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.210 3.55% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.365 -8.75% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.310 3.13% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.430 -8.51% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 20.510 3.07% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 -7.32% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.450 3.02% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.335 -6.94% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.810 3.00% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 4.070 -6.44% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.970 2.89% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 35.730 -6.34% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.630 2.83% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.910 -6.30% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.080 2.67% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.070 -6.14% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 37.120 2.65% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.940 -5.58% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 4.540 2.48% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.010 -4.98% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 11.280 2.45% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.650 -4.62% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 6.550 2.34% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.550 -4.57% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 7.050 2.32% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.235 2.17% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.040 -4.27% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.485 2.11% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.835 -4.02%

