CPA Australia shows support for borderless trade in services and strengthening of Sino-Australia cooperation at CIFTIS

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – CPA Australia was honoured to join the Australian National Pavilion at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) 2025 as a platinum partner for the second consecutive year. Given Australia is the Guest Country of Honor at this year’s fair, CPA Australia also supported to the first overseas launch of CIFTIS at its Melbourne office, in partnership with Beijing International Trade in Services Center and Austrade.

At the ceremony, CPA Australia reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Chinese enterprises in their global expansion and talent development by announcing a collaboration with ten leading accounting firms. The event also marked the release of a joint research report with the Enterprises Digital Transformation Research Centre, Central University of Finance and Economics and Deloitte China on shared services, highlighting opportunities for cross-border collaboration and innovation.

Professor Dale Pinto FCPA (Aust.), CPA Australia President and Chair of the Board, was invited to attend the opening ceremony of CIFTIS on behalf of CPA Australia, alongside H.E. Mr Scott Dewar, Australian Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. Following this, he joined the Australian and Chinese delegations at the opening of the Australian National Pavilion.

In Prof Pinto’s speech directly before the launch of the Australian National Pavilion in Shougang Park, he emphasised the mutual benefits of trade in services between Australia and China and the achievements made over the past decade.

"It is our great pleasure to participate in CIFTIS for the second consecutive year, and to support the Australian launch of CIFTIS 2025 in our Melbourne office," he said.

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAFTA), which came into effect in 2015. ChAFTA has established a strong foundation for deepening the trade relationship between Australia and China, delivering real benefits by opening new markets, boosting economic growth, creating jobs and strengthening connections between our peoples."

"China has been Australia’s largest trading partner for 16 years in a row, accounting for nearly one-third of Australia’s total trade. Over the past decade, two-way trade has doubled, reaching nearly AUD $325 billion in 2023-2024 financial year (about RMB 1.5 trillion). The opening ceremony of the Australian National Pavilion at CIFTIS is a fitting occasion to celebrate these achievements and begin a new chapter for mutual growth."

"Accounting and finance professionals play a vital role in the services sector, connecting trade and commerce between our two countries and facilitating investment and business activity. As Chinese companies continue to expand globally, we are pleased to announce our partnership with ten leading accounting firms in China."

"This partnership is designed to harness our professional expertise and practical experience to support Chinese companies as they go global, from overseas investment and public listings to mergers and acquisitions and compliance, fully expedite the growth of knowledge-intensive services in trade. We are also committed to nurturing internationally recognised talent with the skills needed for the future, supporting outbound business activities and further strengthening the business relationship between Australia and China."

A ceremony took place after the speech. Representatives from Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, CPA Australia and big four accounting firms including Deloitte China, EY China, KPMG China, PwC China, and six leading accounting firms in China including BDO , Baker Tilly, Dahua, Grant Thornton, RSM, and ShineWing (by alphabetical order) kicked off the collaboration by pouring the sands into the vessels together, which embedded the theme of "Borderless Trade in Services, Connecting the Global Markets", with the goal of collaborative empowerment for Chinese enterprises’ global expansion. This act signifies that a bright future lies ahead through unparalleled collective efforts.

In light of the annual theme of this year’s CIFTIS is Embrace Intelligent Technologies, Empower Trade in Services, another highlight was the launch of a joint study titled Shared Services in Digital Age: From Evolutionary Steps to Innovation Leaps, a collaborative effort between the Enterprises Digital Transformation Research Centre, Central University of Finance and Economics, Deloitte China and CPA Australia. This research draws on practical insights and real-world case studies from leading companies across the Asia-Pacific, including mainland China, Australia, the Philippines, and Malaysia, and is supported by a comprehensive survey of companies from more than 30 countries.

Rowena Buddee, CPA Australia’s Chief Member Experience Officer acknowledged the contribution of the research centre in CUFE and Deloitte China. She underscored the collaborative efforts to promote shared services. "Shared services have entered a new chapter. In the digital age, they have become strategic platforms that drive enterprise-wide performance and are powered by data and global best practices. With AI at the forefront, future shared services are poised to become more intelligent and integral to driving sustained business value." she said.

"This study provides valuable insights from CPA Australia members on how shared service centres are being applied in various markets, particularly in accounting and finance functions. We are taking this opportunity to release this research because it showcases the evolution of services and demonstrates how innovation shapes future business models across the Asia-Pacific regions. It also highlights the importance of cooperation among industrial practitioners, academics and professional organisations in the services sector."

Further, Rowena Buddee signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with several organisations including Bank of China Sydney Branch, China Association for Public Companies and Shandong Institute of Certified Public Accountant, showing the commitment of continuous partnership with local organisations for future growth.

