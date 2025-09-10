Scalare Partners (ASX:SCP) Completes Acquisition of Tank Stream Labs

PR NewsWire | Sep 10 2025

SYDNEY, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) has today announced the completion of its 100% acquisition of Tank Stream Labs , one of Australia’s leading providers of flexible office space and business services tailored to technology companies.

The acquisition strengthens Scalare Partners’ position in the Australian technology ecosystem by combining its accelerator, advisory, and investment platform with Tank Stream’s established community and infrastructure. Tank Stream’s network of founders, investors, and scaling businesses will now sit within Scalare’s broader ecosystem, enabling the delivery of a more comprehensive range of services.

Strategic Benefits of the Acquisition

Expanded national footprint through premium flexible office locations and coworking hubs.

through premium flexible office locations and coworking hubs. Enhanced founder community access , with Tank Stream’s large and active member base providing Scalare with direct connections to startups and scaleups.

, with Tank Stream’s large and active member base providing Scalare with direct connections to startups and scaleups. New revenue opportunities via the introduction of fractional executive services, digital advisory solutions, targeted startup events, and accelerator programs.

via the introduction of fractional executive services, digital advisory solutions, targeted startup events, and accelerator programs. Integration of experienced leadership, with Tank Stream Labs CEO Brad Delamar and his team joining Scalare Partners to ensure continuity and growth.

Scalare Partners CEO Carolyn Breeze said the transaction marks a major milestone in the company’s expansion strategy:

"The acquisition represents a significant step in strengthening our founder support ecosystem and expanding our presence across Australia’s technology landscape. Tank Stream Labs’ network, locations, and track record of profitability will help Scalare deliver greater value to early-stage and scaling technology businesses."

Broader Ecosystem Impact

The integration of Tank Stream Labs builds on Scalare’s existing initiatives, such as Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition, where it partners with government and corporates to champion high-potential founders. The acquisition further advances Scalare’s commitment to supporting diverse and under-represented founders, including female and culturally diverse entrepreneurs, addressing the barriers they face in fundraising and scaling.

Scalare Partners will continue to grow its investment and advisory portfolio across Australia, the USA, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, and Europe, reinforcing its role as both an accelerator and long-term partner for technology companies.

About Scalare Partners

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) exists to empower visionary technology founders to transform their ideas into the great businesses of tomorrow. As a dynamic force in the tech startup landscape, Scalare provides tailored products, services, and direct investment to support early-stage companies as they scale.

The firm actively supports initiatives such as Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition and has a strong focus on partnering with founders from diverse backgrounds. Scalare’s portfolio spans Australia, the USA, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, and Europe, reflecting its commitment to being a global catalyst for technology growth.

For more information visit: www.scalarepartners.com

