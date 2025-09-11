Aduna and Soprano Design, Partner to Expand Network API Adoption Across Australia and Global Markets

PR NewsWire | 1:38 PM

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aduna, the global aggregator of standardized network APIs, today announced its intention to enter into a strategic collaboration with Soprano Design, a leading Australian provider of enterprise messaging and digital engagement solutions. The partnership will accelerate the enablement of network API access, enhancing Soprano’s solutions by unlocking new experiences for secure, intelligent communications across industries for its enterprise and government customers globally.

Soprano Design, with more than 30 years of experience serving large enterprises and government organizations worldwide, brings deep expertise in powering mission-critical communications for banking, healthcare, logistics, and public services. By integrating Aduna’s standardized aggregated network APIs into its platform, Soprano will offer customers advanced capabilities such as identity verification, secure authentication, fraud prevention, and enhanced messaging that are all enabled by direct access to network intelligence.

"Our collaboration with Soprano Design underscores the growing momentum of the API economy," said Peter, Arbitter, CCO, Aduna. "Soprano’s strong footprint across large enterprise and government organizations and trusted global reputation provides a powerful channel to bring the benefits of standardized network APIs to enterprises seeking new levels of trust, security, and efficiency."

"Soprano Design has always been at the forefront of delivering secure, scalable and contextual enterprise communications," said Antony Sault, Chief Revenue Officer, Soprano Design. "Our partnership with Aduna will unlock powerful new opportunities to integrate Aduna’s carrier-grade network APIs and 5G intelligence into our platform — enabling our customers to deliver hyper-personalized, secure, and context-aware engagement at scale."

"For over 30 years, Soprano has helped enterprise and government organizations with the latest communication technologies that keep people safe, informed and connected – combining our trusted messaging expertise with the reach of Aduna’s API ecosystem will ensure those outcomes are delivered at even greater scale," said Mohamed Odah, Chief Technology Officer, Soprano Design.

Driving Enterprise Innovation with Standardized APIs

Fraud Prevention & Security: Real-time SIM Swap and number verification APIs to help enterprises combat account takeovers and identity fraud.

Trusted Engagement: Enhanced messaging APIs enabling more personalized and secure customer communications.

Scalable Reach: Access to Aduna’s global network operator ecosystem, simplifying deployment across multiple geographies.

The collaboration positions Australia as a regional leader in adopting network APIs, aligning with GSMA Open Gateway’s global initiative to unlock the full potential of 5G and advanced connectivity. Together, Aduna and Soprano Design will drive new business models for enterprises, while ensuring trust and compliance in digital interactions.

About Soprano Design:

Soprano Design is a global leader in enterprise communications founded in Sydney, Australia, delivers secure messaging and engagement solutions to over 4,500 organizations across healthcare, finance, logistics, and government. With offices worldwide, ?Soprano powers 32 billion trusted interactions annually that connect businesses and people at scale.

About Aduna:

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world’s leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna’s developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

