Allianz Partners appoints Okan Özdemir as its new Chief Officer for Health

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Allianz Partners, a global leader in insurance and assistance services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Okan Özdemir as its new Chief Officer for Health and Board Member, effective September 1, 2025. In this role, Okan will report directly to Allianz Partners CEO Tomas Kunzmann.



Okan Özdemir

Okan Özdemir joins Allianz Partners from Allianz Türkiye, where he served as Chief Health Officer and Executive Board Member since 2019. With over 24 years of strong leadership at Allianz in a number of strategic roles including Chief Marketing Officer, he has been instrumental in advancing the company’s market leadership and growth in health insurance while overseeing a significant digital transformation within the business.

Okan holds a degree in Business Administration from Istanbul University and a Master’s degree in Business from the European School of Management and Technology.

In his new global position, Okan will continue to strengthen Allianz Partners’ health line of business and health portfolio worldwide, while expanding its market leadership in the global health segment.

Okan Özdemir will succeed Ida Luka-Lognoné, who has led the Health business since 2015, overseeing significant growth and expansion, including developing new customer segments and expanding global operations. Ida has had a successful career spanning 30 years at Allianz Group, the last ten years of which at Allianz Partners where she played a key role in transforming the Health business into a global leader in innovative health solutions. Her leadership was instrumental in creating a culture of customer-centricity and driving strategic initiatives that positioned Allianz Partners at the forefront of the industry.



Ida Luka-Lognone

Tomas Kunzmann, CEO of Allianz Partners, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Okan as our new Chief Officer for Health, following Ida Luka-Lognoné who has made a lasting impact on our organisation. Okan’s deep know-how in Health as well as his experience in digital transformation will serve well in further expansion of the Health business and it reflects Allianz Partners’ strong momentum and our ambition to double revenues by 2030. Health remains a critical pillar of our growth strategy, and I am confident that under his leadership, we will continue to introduce innovative solutions that deliver value and peace of mind to millions of customers worldwide."

Miranda Fennell, Executive Head of Health, Allianz Partners Australia, commented "We warmly welcome Okan to his new global role. His expertise in transforming health services aligns with our commitment here in Australia to deliver a seamless ecosystem of care, from direct-billing medical providers and 24/7 telehealth to vital wellbeing partnerships like Sonder and Foodbank. With his leadership, we’ll continue strengthening our support for international students, visitors and workers – helping them stay healthy, confident and supported in the moments that matter."

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span travel insurance, mobility, assistance, health insurance and employee benefits. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners’ businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 73 countries, our 22,600 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 95 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

