ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-09-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.320 16.00% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.090 -35.88% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.860 8.86% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.740 -11.90% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.850 6.65% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.600 -7.46% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5.450 6.24% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 9.700 6.24% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.400 -6.98% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.170 5.30% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 17.670 -6.66% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 4.76% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.130 -5.72% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.570 4.70% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.420 -5.62% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 62.610 4.68% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 11.860 4.59% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 19.540 -4.73% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.090 4.50% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.780 -4.44% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 5.400 4.45% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.080 -4.05% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.460 4.29% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.280 -3.68% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.220 4.27% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.320 -3.45% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.500 4.17% SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND CO. LIMITED 43.100 -3.28% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 11.550 4.15% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 14.130 -3.22% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 6.820 4.12% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 35.120 -3.14% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.200 3.96% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.180 -3.11% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.920 3.95% IPH – IPH LIMITED 4.050 -3.11% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.110 3.74% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.520 -3.08%

