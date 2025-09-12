ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 12 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.130
|18.18%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.380
|-9.52%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|4.270
|10.91%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.120
|-7.69%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.970
|6.59%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.820
|-5.78%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.800
|6.42%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.180
|-5.26%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|25.220
|6.41%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.210
|-4.74%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.830
|6.39%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.230
|-4.17%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|5.310
|5.57%
|ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
|67.470
|-3.97%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.200
|5.26%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|24.220
|-3.39%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|6.770
|4.96%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.180
|-3.28%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|49.000
|4.72%
|SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
|2.110
|-3.21%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.670
|4.69%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|38.330
|-3.08%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.160
|4.50%
|HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT
|0.710
|-2.74%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|37.450
|4.29%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|11.410
|-2.73%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.210
|4.22%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.860
|-2.62%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.800
|3.90%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.410
|-2.57%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|12.320
|3.88%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|3.050
|-2.56%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|5.370
|3.87%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.390
|-2.50%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.270
|3.85%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|10.180
|-2.49%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.690
|3.83%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.600
|-2.44%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|3.620
|3.72%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.240
|-2.36%
