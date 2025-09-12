ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 12 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.130 18.18% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.380 -9.52%
SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.270 10.91% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.120 -7.69%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.970 6.59% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.820 -5.78%
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5.800 6.42% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 -5.26%
GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 25.220 6.41% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.210 -4.74%
HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.830 6.39% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.230 -4.17%
VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 5.310 5.57% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 67.470 -3.97%
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 5.26% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 24.220 -3.39%
GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.770 4.96% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.180 -3.28%
AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 49.000 4.72% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.110 -3.21%
MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.670 4.69% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 38.330 -3.08%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.160 4.50% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.710 -2.74%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 37.450 4.29% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 11.410 -2.73%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.210 4.22% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.860 -2.62%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.800 3.90% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.410 -2.57%
CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 12.320 3.88% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.050 -2.56%
PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.370 3.87% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.390 -2.50%
AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.270 3.85% REH – REECE LIMITED 10.180 -2.49%
ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.690 3.83% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.600 -2.44%
DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.620 3.72% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.240 -2.36%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

