Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Sep 2025

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

The week that was in Australian Finance

-The performance between the US markets and Australia continued to diverge this week. As US indices hit new all-time highs on Thursday post an inline August CPI print, the ASX200 is broadly flat on the week and remains around -2% below its all-time high set in August.

-The US FOMC is due to announce its rate decision on Thursday morning Sydney time September 18, with a -25bps cut expected. The Bank of England and Bank of Japan also meet next week.

-AI thematics remained the talk of the week post Oracle’s much larger than expected contract obligations coming in at a whopping US$455bn, which caught the market off guard and sent the stock up 36% or over US$200bn to a market cap of circa US$870bn.

-Domestic consumer sentiment waned -3.1% in September as concerns over the economic outlook overshadowed an improvement in family finances. The rates market is currently pricing in a -20bps rate cut in November against -25bps previously, and another -25bps in May 2026.

-Energy, Materials, Industrials and Healthcare were the losing sectors this week, with CSL ((CSL)) shares temporarily falling below last week’s six-year low of $205.92 on the Thursday sell-off.

-Banks were in focus with ANZ Bank ((ANZ)), National Australia Bank ((NAB)) and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank ((BEN)) all announcing job cuts.

-Taking a lead from the US, InfoTech was the top performing sector, up over 3%, followed by Real Estate, Utilities and Comms Services. Gold stocks were also in favour as the precious metal sliced through US$3,700 before retreating.

-The Australian dollar reached a year-to-date high on Thursday US time of US$0.6665 and rose over 2% for the week, as the domestic rate cutting cycle continues to diverge from the US.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) could be forced by the Guinean government to invest in downstream processing or steelmaking where the Simandou project is being developed.

-A deal between Perpetual ((PPT)) and AZ Next Generation Advisory for the $21bn wealth management unit sale is expected this week.

-Wagners Holding Co ((WGN)) is seeking $30m equity at $2.60 a share to invest for ramping up growth.

-ANZ Bank’s ((ANZ)) venture fund, 1835i has divested Airwallex with a US$44m sale.

-Artrya ((AYA)) is raising $60m via an institutional placement with a follow up $5m share purchase plan at $2.05 after a 626% rise in the share price over the last year.

-Woolworths Group ((WOW)) and Coles Group ((COL)) face -$1bn in underpaid staff costs.

-Qantas Airways ((QAN)) lifts frequent flyer points needed to redeem business and premium economy seats through its Classis Plus Rewards scheme.

-Mayne Pharma ((MYX)) has denied the takeover by Cosette threatens its Adelaide facility.

-BHP Group ((BHP)) is looking to sell Nickel West.

-Cobram Estate Olives ((CBO)) is in a trading halt ahead of a capital raising.

-ANZ Bank is cutting -3,500 jobs by next September as part of a major restructuring.

-Telix Pharmaceuticals ((TLX)) has reached an agreement with US FDA on the re-submission of its brain cancer imaging agent, TLX101-CDx.

-Final approval conditions for Woodside Energy’s ((WDS)) North West Shelf facility are yet to be agreed four months after provisional Federal Government approval.

-Wollemi Capital is acquiring MPower ((MPR)) for $19m as part of its $100m investment in solar and battery projects to be added to national grid.

-BHP Group ((BHP)) has agreed to pay Australian shareholders $110m as compensations over the Brazil tailing dam disaster.

-Ango American is merging with Canada’s Teck Resources to create a US$543bn copper giant.

-Lifestyle Communities ((LIC)) sells Ocean Grove for $46.2m to reduce debt.

-Perpetual ((PPT)), L1 Capital and Washington Soul Patts ((SOL)) bid for News Corp ((NWS)) stock in settlement deal.

-Westpac ((WBC)) exits Star Entertainment Group ((SGR)) $430m loan and sells debt to another lender.

-Woolworths Group ((WOW)) is considering the sale of Big W, with multiple potential buyers touted.

-Brookfield exits Australian coal with the sale of of its $527m stake in Dalrymple Bay.

-Hostplus has sold around -2% (12m shares) of its 4% stake in Lendlease Group ((LLCC) while pushing its removal from the Australian Prime Property Fund.

-Australian Retirement Trust has placed $650m into Macquarie Group’s ((MQG) green energy fund for clean energy projects.

-Nvidia has invested in PsiQuantum in its latest US$1bn funding round, boosting valuation to US$7bn.

-US defence firm Anduril has won a $1.7bn Australian navy deal to build autonomous Ghost Shark submarines.

-Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) has appointed Bank of America for a $3.8bn loan sale.

-News Corp ((NWS)) and OpenAI are in talks on Realtor.com real estate product.

-AGR Partners has sold circa 5% of Ridley Corp ((RIC)) in a $54.4m block trade.

-Origin Energy ((ORG)) has placed its $8bn Gippsland offshore wind project on hold with the project no longer planned to be operational by 2032.

-Family-owned AC Industries which provides ventilation ducting to underground miners is seeking a private equity buyer for over $100m valuation.

-David Di Pilla bought $2m of shares in HMC Capital ((HMC)) after further previous buys of $5m through his personal corporate entities.

-Reece ((REC)) may consider its US operations with booming corporate activity.

-Boss Energy ((BOE)) will complete its Honeymoon project review by the end of 2026.

-Pacific Equity Partners & Brookfield near $3bn debt financing deal for Intellihub expansion.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

