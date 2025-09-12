Novelty Vending Global Offers 500 Free Family Vending Attractions to Venues Nationwide

PR NewsWire | 10:48 AM

SYDNEY, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Australian children now spend more than 20 hours a week on screens, Novelty Vending Global (NVG) is stepping up to deliver a hands-on, family-friendly solution—offering 500 automated toy vending attractions to eligible venues across Australia, free of charge.



Reimagining Play: NVG Launches Branded Vending Machines in Retail Spaces

The Problem, Solved

With screen time on the rise and tactile play on the decline, venue operators are looking for engaging, low-effort ways to delight families and improve guest experience. NVG’s machines deliver big-brand toys, refreshed monthly, without the hassle of stocking or management—so venues get fun, hands-on engagement with zero upfront cost.

How It Works

Free Installation & Maintenance : NVG handles set-up and servicing, using local staff at every location.

: NVG handles set-up and servicing, using local staff at every location. Revenue Share Model : Venues keep a cut of sales—simple, automatic, and profitable.

: Venues keep a cut of sales—simple, automatic, and profitable. Fresh Merchandise, Always : Featuring top brands like Mattel, MGA, and CATerpillar, toy selections are updated monthly.

: Featuring top brands like Mattel, MGA, and CATerpillar, toy selections are updated monthly. Flexible Format: Choose from three machine designs and three rotating product mixes.

Eligibility Is Limited

Venues need to have consistent weekly foot traffic and be located near city centres along NVG’s rollout corridor. Machine installations will happen simultaneously in local clusters for maximum efficiency and impact. Once these 500 units are allocated, that’s it—no more will be available.

"This initiative is all about giving kids more playful moments off screens in real-world settings," says Cameron Shakespeare, Founder of Novelty Vending Global. "With 250+ machines already bringing joy across Australia and New Zealand, now’s our chance to do it bigger and better—with zero cost to venue operators."

About Novelty Vending Global

Novelty Vending Global is an IAAPA- and BBB-registered operator and the exclusive licensed partner for automated family entertainment vending attractions from major global brands. With a strong footprint across Australia and New Zealand—and a growing presence in the USA—NVG combines trusted execution with innovative value for venues and families alike.

Media Contact / Venue Registration:

Cameron Shakespeare

1300 171 705

