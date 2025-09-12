Sigenergy Expands VPP Integration in Australia with Powow to Enable FCAS Participation for Users

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

SYDNEY, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, is proud to announce the successful integration of its SigenStor systems with Powow, a prominent Australian Virtual Power Plant (VPP) provider. This achievement further strengthens Sigenergy’s position in the Australian market and provides customers with enhanced flexibility and earning potential through advanced energy services.

Through this integration, Sigenergy users gain access to the very fast Frequency Control Ancillary Services (FCAS), enabling them to earn additional revenue by contributing stored energy to maintain grid frequency stability. Beyond financial benefits, users can optimize the performance of their solar and storage systems and choose from multiple VPP providers, including Powow, giving them greater flexibility in how they participate in Australia’s energy transition.

The timing of this integration is particularly significant. With initiatives such as the Cheaper Home Battery Programs making residential storage more accessible, joining a VPP allows users to maximize the value of their energy assets. By aggregating distributed energy resources, including solar panels, storage batteries, and behind-the-meter systems into collectively manageable units, Sigenergy users can reduce energy costs, earn from VPP participation, and actively support grid stability, all while contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

"The collaboration with Powow underscores Sigenergy’s commitment to delivering innovative, flexible, and financially rewarding energy solutions while supporting a more resilient and sustainable Australian grid," said Will Hall, Managing Director – AU & NZ.

Sigenergy has demonstrated strong market performance in Australia, leading the residential energy storage sector from March to May 2025. SunWiz data shows that Sigenergy captured over 30 percent market share in May alone, reflecting the company’s rapid growth and widespread adoption among Australian homeowners.

About Powow

Powow is a market leader in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) and renewable energy technology, with a proven track record in delivering vertically integrated, bespoke energy solutions that meet the evolving demands of the Australian energy market.

Through this partnership, Powow will support Sigenergy’s installer network with tailored VPP solutions and unique access to participate in revenue-sharing opportunities in the Frequency Control Ancillary Services (FCAS) and broader ancillary services markets.

Our market-leading Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and VPP products span both the residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) segments.

