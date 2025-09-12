Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 12 September 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

Our top ten news from 04 September 2025 to 11 September 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-09-2025

Friday 05 September 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 04-09-2025 Thursday 04 September 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 05-09-25 Friday 05 September 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

4 – Dicker Data: Asia, SMBs, Margins & AI Megatrend Friday 05 September 2025 Interim results and 2025 guidance for Dicker Data pleased. A recovery in SMB business spending could present upside risk for margins

5 – Rudi’s View: Catalyst Metals, Dexus, Neuren, Stockland, ResMed & More Thursday 04 September 2025 In today’s update: -Another August Record: Volatility! -Greenshoots For Resi -A-REITs Are Winners -Gold Bull Awakens -No Change At Morgan Stanley -Healthcare Needs A Cure

6 – Uranium Week: Tripling Nuclear Capacity By 2050 Tuesday 09 September 2025 A quiet spot U308 market, belied the bullish forecasts emanating from the World Nuclear Association’s London symposium

7 – BNPL: What New Rules Mean For Investors Thursday 04 September 2025 A new regulatory landscape is separating the wheat from the chaff inside the Australian BNPL sector and not every competitor will come out a winner

8 – The Market In Numbers – 6 Sep 2025 Saturday 06 September 2025 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – In Brief: Xero, Collins Foods, Macquarie Technology Friday 05 September 2025 In Brief returns with two technology companies investing for future growth and the AI trend, while a QSR favourite is riding better consumer spending

10 – Re-Rating Aussie Broadband’s Growth Outlook Thursday 04 September 2025 While FY25 results and FY26 guidance from Aussie Broadband pleased analysts, a newly announced wholesale deal takes centre stage

