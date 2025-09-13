The Market In Numbers – 13 Sep 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 13 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13227.900 0.03% 2.30% 4.96% 0.89% 4.96% All Ordinaries 9128.70 -0.13% -1.24% 4.05% 8.41% 4.05% S&P ASX 200 8864.90 -0.07% -1.21% 3.78% 8.65% 3.78% S&P ASX 300 8809.90 -0.05% -1.17% 3.96% 8.78% 3.96% Communication Services 1893.80 0.36% -1.49% 2.20% 16.37% 2.20% Consumer Discretionary 4508.00 -1.07% -1.87% 8.81% 15.26% 8.81% Consumer Staples 12179.20 -0.27% -2.10% 0.50% 3.48% 0.50% Energy 8729.30 -4.45% -6.29% 0.62% 1.24% 0.62% Financials 9662.80 0.40% -0.57% 1.40% 12.17% 1.40% Health Care 38590.50 -0.81% -1.95% -7.24% -14.02% -7.24% Industrials 8555.60 -1.26% -1.78% 2.85% 11.89% 2.85% Info Technology 2959.10 2.70% -1.15% 2.01% 7.96% 2.01% Materials 17836.60 -0.10% -0.82% 12.48% 10.61% 12.48% Real Estate 4200.00 1.82% 0.38% 7.73% 11.66% 7.73% Utilities 9932.70 0.57% -1.43% 8.66% 9.96% 8.66% A-REITs 1931.80 1.88% 0.37% 7.87% 12.42% 7.87% All Technology Index 4219.20 0.66% -1.95% 4.33% 10.87% 4.33% Banks 4119.70 0.80% -0.09% 2.41% 14.23% 2.41% Gold Index 14696.80 6.27% 13.69% 27.16% 74.47% 27.16% Metals & Mining 6059.50 -0.05% -0.32% 16.06% 15.30% 16.06%

The World

Index 13 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9283.29 0.82% 1.04% 5.96% 13.58% 5.96% DAX30 23698.15 0.43% -0.85% -0.88% 19.03% -0.88% Hang Seng 26388.16 3.82% 5.23% 9.62% 31.55% 9.62% Nikkei 225 44768.12 4.07% 4.80% 10.57% 12.22% 10.57% DJIA 45834.22 0.95% 0.64% 3.94% 7.73% 3.94% S&P500 6584.29 1.59% 1.92% 6.11% 11.95% 6.11% Nasdaq Comp 22141.10 2.03% 3.20% 8.70% 14.66% 8.70%

Metals & Minerals

Index 13 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3675.35 2.03% 5.70% 11.30% 39.92% 11.30% Silver (oz) 42.19 2.13% 7.53% 16.55% 39.61% 16.55% Copper (lb) 4.6732 2.40% 2.86% -8.29% 14.08% -8.29% Aluminium (lb) 1.2154 3.36% 2.65% 3.07% 6.32% 3.07% Nickel (lb) 6.7604 -1.13% -0.77% -0.87% -5.38% -0.87% Zinc (lb) 1.3164 2.17% 3.99% 4.27% -2.58% 4.27% Uranium (lb) weekly 77.25 1.25% 3.00% -1.78% 7.29% -1.78% Iron Ore (t) 105.18 0.62% 3.41% 11.31% 1.29% 11.31%

Energy

Index 13 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 62.28 -1.61% -3.08% -4.95% -10.36% -4.95% Brent Crude 66.30 -0.81% -2.02% -0.75% -8.63% -0.75%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

