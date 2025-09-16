ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 16 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.445 15.58% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.985 -5.29% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.750 11.61% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.835 -5.11% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.355 9.23% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 16.520 -4.29% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.080 9.19% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 12.560 8.74% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.140 -3.68% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 8.57% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 3.350 -3.18% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.975 7.05% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 25.790 -2.79% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.450 6.81% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.500 -2.65% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.010 6.32% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 7.490 -2.60% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.880 5.49% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.775 -2.52% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.160 5.48% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 11.050 -2.21% SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND CO. LIMITED 42.510 5.43% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.445 -2.20% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 5.26% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.380 -2.03% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.220 5.24% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.740 -1.78% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 34.720 5.15% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.340 -1.68% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.580 5.05% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 4.820 -1.63% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.595 4.59% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.890 -1.62% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.530 4.55% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.510 -1.57% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 9.120 4.47% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 96.110 -1.57% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.240 4.07% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 5.050 -1.56%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms