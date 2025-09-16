ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 16 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.445
|15.58%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|0.985
|-5.29%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.750
|11.61%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|0.835
|-5.11%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.355
|9.23%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|16.520
|-4.29%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.080
|9.19%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.250
|-3.85%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.560
|8.74%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.140
|-3.68%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.190
|8.57%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|3.350
|-3.18%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.975
|7.05%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|25.790
|-2.79%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.450
|6.81%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|5.500
|-2.65%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.010
|6.32%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|7.490
|-2.60%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.880
|5.49%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.775
|-2.52%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.160
|5.48%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|11.050
|-2.21%
|SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND CO. LIMITED
|42.510
|5.43%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.445
|-2.20%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.200
|5.26%
|CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|3.380
|-2.03%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.220
|5.24%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|7.740
|-1.78%
|BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED
|34.720
|5.15%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|2.340
|-1.68%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.580
|5.05%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|4.820
|-1.63%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.595
|4.59%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|7.890
|-1.62%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.530
|4.55%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.510
|-1.57%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|9.120
|4.47%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|96.110
|-1.57%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.240
|4.07%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|5.050
|-1.56%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On