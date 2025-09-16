Baxter Launches HEMOPATCH Sealing Hemostat in New Zealand, a Room-Temperature Collagen Pad Approved for Hemostasis and Sealing

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Over the past two decades, surgical techniques have increasingly shifted toward minimally invasive approaches, requiring adapted workflows and skillsets. At the same time, patient complexity has grown, calling for tailored strategies to support safe and effective care in the operating room.



Professor Ulrich Stock

After its global launch in Europe, Baxter has introduced Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat in New Zealand. Hemopatch Sealing Hemostat is a room-temperature storage collagen pad designed for hemostasis and sealing in both open and minimally invasive surgical procedures (MIS).

To support its introduction, a series of clinical visits took place across several hospitals. Professor Ulrich Stock, Head of Cardiothoracic and Transplant Surgery at Fiona Stanley Hospital (Perth, Australia) led the sessions, presented his insights from daily clinical practice. Reflecting on the product’s development and its role in today’s surgical environment, he shared:

"I believe it’s very important for the industry to listen to their surgeons—to recognize when something is good or fair but could be improved. It takes time and testing, but ultimately it benefits everyone: the surgeon, the patient, and the wider medical community.

We’ve learned that when we reduce blood loss and avoid transfusions, patients recover faster and often do better in the long term. That’s especially important as we see more patients with complex histories. In heart transplantation, for example, 60% of our patients have had previous surgeries. These changes in patient profiles demand new tools and better support in the OR."

The roadshow provided a valuable opportunity for surgical teams to explore the updated features—focused on ease of use and supporting positive patient outcomes.

We look forward to sharing further updates as the global rollout expands.

For more information on Hemopatch sealing hemostat,

Visit: https://advancedsurgery.baxter.eu/hemopatch

Reference:

Hemopatch sealing hemostat Instructions for Use.

Manufacturer:

Baxter Healthcare SA

Thurgauerstrasse 130 Glattbrugg,

ZÜRICH, 8152 Switzerland

Class of Device: III

CE 0123

This content is intended solely for healthcare professionals and should not be interpreted as medical advice. Please consult with a qualified healthcare provider for any health concerns.

Hemopatch sealing hemostat is approved for use only in selected countries. For specific information on the availability and regulatory status of Hemopatch sealing hemostat room temperature in your country, we recommend contacting your local Baxter Healthcare sales representative.

Baxter and Hemopatch are trademarks of Baxter International Inc. or its subsidiaries.

GBU-AS21-250027 (v1.0) 08/2025



Indication and Important Risk Information

