Dailymotion Pro and ASTN Partner to Launch Sports Cutting Edge Vodcast Series

PR NewsWire | Sep 16 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – The Australian Sports Technologies Network (ASTN) and Dailymotion Pro, a global video solution provider, are pleased to announce a new partnership to bring ASTN’s long-running Sports Cutting Edge podcast series into a new video format. Together, the two organizations will launch a 10-episode vodcast series aimed at showcasing the latest innovations and voices in the Australian sportstech ecosystem.

This partnership coincides with a major milestone — the 100th episode of Sports Cutting Edge — and marks ASTN’s first move into vodcast production. The new series will be delivered through Dailymotion Pro’s video streaming and delivery technology, allowing ASTN to expand its storytelling capabilities while continuing to highlight sportstech founders, leaders, and global trends shaping the industry.

As Australia’s leading industry body for sportstech innovation, ASTN brings deep sector expertise and a strong community network to the partnership. Dailymotion Pro, a CANAL+ company, complements this with advanced infrastructure and media-grade video technology trusted by thousands of publishers, broadcasters, and sports organizations globally. Through this collaboration, ASTN members and the wider industry will gain direct exposure to how scalable, on-site video solutions can drive audience engagement and elevate the digital presence of sports brands, leagues, and platforms.

"Following the 2023 ASTN trade mission visiting France, we welcomed Dailymotion as a Premium Member to its network in 2024. The now newly formed partnership will assist ASTN to transition its well-established audio content into a state-of-art video product " said Martin Schlegel, Executive Chair of ASTN. "Together, ASTN and Dailymotion will extend its partnership at the intersection of sport, technology and content creation."

"ASTN has been a trusted partner in helping us connect with Australia’s most forward-thinking sport organizations," said Jean-Baptiste Alary, Head of Professional Services at Dailymotion. "We’re excited to support this next phase and bring our video technology to a highly engaged and innovative community."

"Dailymotion have a dynamic track record of engaging global audiences, and I look forward to working with them to deliver the strongest content possible to our loyal listeners and viewers going forward" said Lachlan Wills, host of ‘Sport’s Cutting Edge’ podcast.

This partnership reflects the ongoing commitment of both organizations to promote innovation, amplify industry voices, and empower sports technology companies with scalable media solutions.

For more information or to tune in to upcoming episodes, visit: https://www.astn.com.au/podcasts or http://pro.dailymotion.com/

