Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 16-Sep-2025

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

Weekly update of Listed Investment Companies (LICs) & Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) on the ASX

A Listed Investment Company (LIC) is a listed investment vehicle that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of shares in other companies also listed on the stock market. Also known as Listed Investment Trusts or Listed Managed Investments.

FNArena provides a weekly update of Listed Investment Companies (LICs) & Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) on the ASX in the form of a comparables table, courtesy to Vested Equities/Banyantree Investment Group.

PDF file attached (logon required). Guide below.