Aduna Welcomes Spark as First New Zealand Partner

PR NewsWire | 1:51 PM

List StockArray ( )

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aduna, the global aggregator of standardized network APIs, today announced a partnership with Spark, New Zealand’s leading digital services provider, to accelerate the adoption of advanced network APIs across the country. With Spark joining Aduna’s growing global ecosystem, New Zealand becomes part of a worldwide federation of operators bringing network intelligence to developers and enterprises through a unified platform.

The partnership will initially focus on SIM Swap detection and Number Verification APIs, providing enterprises with real-time tools to verify customer identities and safeguard digital transactions. These APIs are particularly critical for industries such as banking, financial services, e-commerce, and digital platforms, where fraud prevention and seamless onboarding are essential to trust and growth.

For developers, collaboration unlocks the ability to build new services that integrate network intelligence directly into applications to reduce friction in customer authentication, improving security for online transactions, and creating richer, more responsive user experiences. By accessing these APIs through Aduna, developers in New Zealand gain the same consistent standards already used across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa, enabling them to scale solutions across markets.

"Partnering with Spark extends Aduna’s global footprint to New Zealand, opening new opportunities for enterprises and developers," says Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna. "By delivering standardized APIs, we enable businesses to strengthen digital trust and give developers the tools to build secure, user-friendly services that drive real value."

"At Spark, we see this partnership with Aduna as an important step in unlocking new ways to monetize our network investments," said Renee Mateparae, Network and Operations Director at Spark. "It allows us to capture the full value of our network capabilities while giving our business customers access to sophisticated connectivity solutions that solve challenges. Fraud prevention will be one of the first areas we tackle, with SIM Swap detection and Number Verification APIs providing the tools businesses need to safeguard their customers."

About Spark

Spark is New Zealand’s largest telecommunications and digital services company, committed to helping all of New Zealand win big in a digital world. Through its mobile, broadband, cloud, and digital solutions, Spark connects people, businesses, and communities to the technology and services they need to thrive. With a focus on innovation, security, and customer experience, Spark is enabling New Zealand’s digital future and supporting growth across industries.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world’s leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit www.adunaglobal.com.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms