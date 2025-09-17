ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-09-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.790 13.51% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.270 -12.80% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.830 7.33% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.200 -8.30% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.380 7.04% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.915 -7.93% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.840 5.34% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.300 -5.19% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.670 5.21% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.540 -4.51% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.110 4.76% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.895 -4.05% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.465 4.49% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.235 -3.89% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.440 4.47% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.375 -3.85% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.260 4.15% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 12.100 -3.66% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.130 4.00% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.970 -3.64% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.630 3.95% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.490 -3.49% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.270 3.85% 360 – LIFE360 INC 49.570 -3.20% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.135 3.85% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.520 -3.03% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.740 3.50% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.100 -2.73% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.900 3.45% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 25.100 -2.68% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.860 2.99% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 33.530 -2.64% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.700 2.72% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -2.63% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 16.970 2.72% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.960 -2.54% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.975 2.60% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.500 -2.51% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.490 2.46% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.880 -2.51%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms