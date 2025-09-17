PR NewsWire | 10:30 AM

List StockArray ( )

Why Is a Sauna Company Sponsoring an Aston Martin GT Racing Team?

SYDNEY, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SDS Australia has officially joined forces with Volante Rosso Motorsport — Aston Martin Racing’s GT World Challenge Australia team — in a bold new partnership that unites one of the country’s fastest growing sauna and ice bath brands with elite motorsport.

While the announcement may surprise some, it’s a move that underscores how wellness is increasingly intersecting with high-performance sport.



Volante Rosso are teaming up with SDS Australia — the nation’s leading sauna company

From Saunas to Supercars

The unlikely origin story behind SDS Australia’s high-speed partnership with Volante Rosso began three years ago when Michael Doubinski – serial tech entrepreneur, co-founder of Hotels Combined, one of the first investors and board members for Menulog, and chairman of ProductReview.com.au – was asked by his wife to "go talk to our sauna builder," he laughed.

"You’ve got to be crazy," Michael said. "What am I going to do with a sauna construction business?"

Fast-forward just 36 months later and that one conversation has transformed SDS Australia into the country’s leading luxury sauna, ice bath and wellness company, now sponsoring one of the nation’s top GT racing teams — Volante Rosso Motorsport, in partnership with Aston Martin Racing.

The Handshake Deal Behind SDS’s Rise

It all started during the build of a custom sauna at Michael’s Middle Dural home. The sauna builder, Alexander — a retiring craftsman who had founded SDS Australia over two decades earlier — was looking to sell. A quick chat turned into a deal sealed with a handshake.

But what initially seemed like a hobby business for a wellness-loving tech founder, turned out to be a hidden gem.

"Once I realised who SDS had built saunas for — from Nicole Kidman to elite athletes, 5-star hotels, the Star Casino, and a multitude of other celebs — I saw the opportunity," says Michael. "This was a brand with roots in prestige and performance… it just needed a new engine."

Turbocharging the Sauna Industry

Leveraging his background in tech, marketing, and growing multiple businesses, Michael and his team rapidly scaled SDS Australia — partnering with Europe’s most exclusive sauna and wellness manufacturers to bring custom-built luxury wellness solutions to Australian homes, hotels, clinics, and gyms.

From bespoke European-built saunas to cutting-edge ice bath therapy systems, SDS Australia is at the forefront of a global wellness movement — one that’s now backed by real science, with studies showing regular sauna users experience significantly reduced rates of cardiovascular disease, improved recovery, and even extended lifespans.

"Wellness isn’t a trend anymore," says Michael. "It’s a lifestyle shift. And we’re building the tools people need to take back control of their health — in style."

With operations now expanded across NSW, Victoria, and soon Queensland, WA, and New Zealand, SDS Australia has grown 20X in just three years, with the main website at https://sdsaustralia.com being brought to a world class standard by a talented team that otherwise would be working for Silicon Valley type of ventures.

So… Why Car Racing?

It’s a fair question.

What does a luxury sauna brand have to do with GT racing, carbon fibre, and trackside adrenaline?

"To us, high-performance is universal," says Michael. "Just like a finely-tuned race car, our products are designed for those who expect excellence. They’re engineered for results. Volante Rosso represents that same mindset — relentless, precise, elite."

The partnership between SDS Australia and Volante Rosso is more than a logo on a car — it’s a statement of ambition. A new generation of wellness meets a new era of motorsport. Both built for performance. Both built to win.

"When we founded HotelsCombined, we were told we couldn’t compete with the big names. Then Booking.com acquired us. This is no different. We’re building something massive — and we’re just getting started."

About SDS Australia

SDS Australia is a leading provider of luxury saunas, ice baths, and wellness solutions, servicing both residential and commercial clients nationwide. With exclusive partnerships across Europe and a commitment to performance-grade wellness experiences, SDS Australia is redefining what it means to relax, recover, and recharge. Web: https://www.sdsaustralia.com

About Volante Rosso Motorsport

Volante Rosso is an elite Australian motorsport team competing in GT World Challenge Australia and Radical Cup Australia. Partnered with Aston Martin Racing, they represent the pinnacle of racing performance, engineering, and speed. https://www.volanterosso.com.au/

For media enquiries and further comments from SDS Australia’s CEO, contact:

Paul Hayden

Marketing Director & PR Manager

press@sdsaustralia.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms