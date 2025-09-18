ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 18 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.590 16.70% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.740 -11.90% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.510 9.68% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 23.060 -6.26% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.880 9.51% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 8.11% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.165 -4.51% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 8.230 7.02% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.450 -4.49% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.940 6.52% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.080 -4.18% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.460 5.81% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.125 -3.85% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.690 5.63% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.640 -3.53% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.115 4.55% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.240 -3.34% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.980 4.49% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 10.840 -2.87% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.475 4.40% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.685 -2.84% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.100 4.38% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.740 -2.79% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.390 4.00% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 6.440 -2.72% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.740 3.79% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.520 -2.70% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.350 3.68% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 28.840 -2.67% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.770 3.51% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.370 -2.63% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.625 3.17% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.410 -2.59% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.980 3.11% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 8.750 -2.34% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.500 2.93% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.640 -2.29% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.885 2.91% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 14.140 -2.28%

