ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-09-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.200 10.73% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.490 -5.32% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.430 10.26% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.050 -4.72% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 7.710 7.83% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.820 -4.50% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.905 7.63% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.050 -4.42% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 3.060 6.99% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.200 -4.26% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 7.400 6.78% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 9.220 -4.16% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.780 6.51% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.480 -4.07% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.665 6.40% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.910 -3.54% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.530 6.37% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 14.010 -3.45% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.740 5.95% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.570 -3.38% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 28.290 4.97% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.820 -3.09% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 313.290 4.85% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 3.210 -3.02% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 2.060 4.83% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.970 -2.96% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 4.76% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.400 -2.88% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.870 4.74% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 11.030 -2.82% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.340 4.70% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 26.580 -2.82% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.205 4.33% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 8.510 -2.74% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 11.580 4.04% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.595 -2.74% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.130 4.00% REH – REECE LIMITED 10.320 -2.55% QRI – QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND 1.690 4.00% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 8.860 -2.42%

