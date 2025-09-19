BANNER (BEVERIDGE) BONDS PTY LTD ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF AUD 53,666,147 BONDS OFFER

PR NewsWire | 11:38 AM

List StockArray ( )

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Banner (Beveridge) Bonds Pty Ltd ACN 688 861 823 (Banner or the Issuer) is seeking to raise a total of AUD 53,666,147 in funds by the issue of bonds, according to an announcement today by the Issuer. The issue comprises fully subscribed bonds as detailed below.

The following is a text of the announcement:

The Issuer has announced today that the Issuer is seeking to raise AUD 53,666,147 through the issue of a series of debentures (in the form of bonds) for the purposes set out below.

The bonds (the Bonds) to be issued represent a subscription of up to AUD 53,666,147.

The offer is made by the Issuer to investors who are qualified as ‘wholesale investors’ as defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

This open letter constitutes an offer of the Bonds for the purposes of the ‘public offer test’ in section 128F(3)(d) of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 (Cth). That provision provides an exemption from Australian interest withholding tax in relation to interest paid on the Bonds to non-Australian bondholders.

Financiers and those in the business of dealing in debentures or other debt interests and who are interested in subscribing for the Bonds will be required to give customary representations, warranties and information about their status, to assist the Issuer to demonstrate compliance with section 128F of the Income Tax Assessment Act (Cth).

KEY FEATURES OF THE OFFER

Issuer Banner (Beveridge) Bonds Pty Ltd ACN 688 861 823 The Offer An offer to subscribe for Bonds on the terms described in the offer

documents. The general terms of the offer documents are set out in

this Term Sheet. Security General Security Deed over the Issuer Deed Poll – Bonds Purpose The proceeds of the issue of the Bonds will be on-lent by the Issuer to

170-194 Donovans Lane Pty Ltd and 615 Hume Freeway Pty Ltd (the

Development Companies) for the acquisition and development of

the land at 194 Donovans Lane, Beveridge VIC 3753 and 615 Hume

Highway, Beveridge VIC 3753. Settlement Date On or about 10 October 2025 Term 5-7 years from the settlement date Type of Instrument Bonds Issue amount AUD 53,666,147 (fully drawn and exclusive of interest). Interest Rate Variable Interest Rate subject to payments received from the

Development Companies under the on-lending agreements.

Targeting a 20% IRR per annum over the Term of the Bond. Transferability The Bonds are transferable subject to Clause 10 of the Deed Poll –

Bonds Governing Law Victoria, Australia

The Issuer reserves the right in its absolute discretion to vary the terms set out above and accept or reject any offer. This offer will expire on 30 November 2025.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the offer documents, please contact Brett Macgillivray at Banner (Beveridge) Bonds Pty Ltd – on +61 (3) 9929 6400 Email: enquiries@bannerassetmanagement.com

Restrictions in certain jurisdictions, including Australia

The distribution of this announcement and the offering and sale of the Bonds in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. This message does not constitute an offer, invitation or solicitation to participate in the offer and be issued Bonds in any jurisdiction where, or to any person or entity to whom, it would be unlawful to make such an offer, invitation or solicitation.

This message is not a prospectus or disclosure document and it has not been lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission under Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act). The offer of Bonds is only available to domestic and foreign investors who are qualified as "professional investors" or "sophisticated investors" as defined under the Corporations Act (Wholesale Investors). By accepting the offer, an offeree represents that the offeree is a Wholesale Investor. No Bonds will be issued or sold in circumstances that would require the giving of a disclosure document under Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act.

The Bonds referred to in this message have not been nor will they be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of the Bonds referred to in this message in the United States.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms