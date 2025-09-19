PR NewsWire | 12:00 PM

SYDNEY, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI , a global leader in portable power solutions, today launches two new colorways for its popular Elite 30 V2 portable power station in Australia. Alongside the Classical Black finish, the Elite 30 V2 will be available in Light Sand Grey and Meadow Green on September 19, 2025, elevating outdoor adventures with vibrant power.



BLUETTI Launches Elite 30 V2 in Two New Colors for Australian Market

The first in its class, BLUETTI has crafted its portable power stations in charming, Macaron-inspired hues. It introduces a refined aesthetic for power experience at themed events or everyday use. More colors, including Glacier Blue, Twilight Glow Purple, and Blush Pink, will hit other markets soon.

Besides its eye-catching design, the Elite 30 V2 embodies extreme portability, versatility, and efficiency. It weighs just 4.3kg for grab-and-go power during camping trips or emergencies. With a 600W continuous output (1,500W boost) and 288Wh capacity, it covers allessentials, like Wi-Fi routers, mini-fridges, and air pumps.

Targeted at younger users, the new edition embraces a "portable + chic + beginner-friendly" positioning. The limited Macaron-inspired hues not only boost practicality but also add flair to any outing—making the Elite 30 V2 both a power solution and a style accessory.

The Elite 30 V2 powers up to eight devices at once with versatile ports, while UltraCell™ technology minimizes idle consumption to just 4.5W for maximum efficiency off-grid. It also doubles as a 10ms UPS, keeping PCs, consoles, and routers safe during outages. With eight charging methods, including fast solar and car input, it recharges to 100% in only 70 minutes. Built with durable LiFePO4 cells for 3,000+ cycles and over 10 years of use, the Elite 30 V2 offers smart app control via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for real-time monitoring and flexible power management.

Price and Availability

Starting September 19, 2025, the Elite 30 V2 in Light Sand Grey and Meadow Green will be sold on the BLUETTI official website at a retail price of A$404.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI provides affordable power solutions for home backup and outdoor adventures. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI aims to power 1 million off-grid African families. Focusing on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has amassed over 4 million users in over 110 countries and regions.

