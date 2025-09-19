Finalists in 22nd Stevie® Awards for Women in Business Announced

PR NewsWire | 6:18 AM

World’s Top Honors for Women Professionals to Be Presented in New York City on November 10

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Finalists were announced today in the 22nd annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business , the world’s top honors for women entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run. Visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/Women for a complete list of Finalists by category.



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are produced by the Stevie Awards, creators of The American Business Awards® and The International Business Awards®, among other business awards programs. The Stevies are widely regarded as the world’s premier honors for achievement in the workplace.

This year’s Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during an awards banquet at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Monday, November 10. More than 400 winners, guests, and Stevie Awards judges from around the world are expected to attend the presentations, which will be broadcast live.

More than 1,500 nominations were submitted this year by organizations and individuals for consideration in categories including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women-run Workplace of the Year, among many others.

Nominations were submitted by organizations in 48 countries and regions including Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Mainland China, Colombia, Cyprus, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Estonia, France, Germany, Guyana, Hong Kong / Greater China, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lithuania, Morocco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia and Montenegro, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Among the many extraordinary organizations and women who have been recognized as Finalists, the following stand out as those with four or more Finalist nominations:

IBM, various cities (13), Purpol Marketing Ltd, Chippenham, UK (13), FASSLING.AI, Ontario, Canada (11), Cherishers 811 CIC, Cannock, United Kindom (10), RISER, Armadale, Australia (8), Ocean Rescue Alliance International, Apollo Beach, FL (6), Sleepm Global, Inc., Ontario, Canada (6), Dream Culture, Sydney, Australia (6), C-Strategies Inc., Chicago, IL (5), Everise, Plantation, FL (5), Global Touch, El Cerrito, CA (5), Green Door Co, Sydney, Australia (5), Nextiva, Inc., Phoenix, AZ (5), Speak Up, Giza, Egypt (5), The Financial Literacy Youth Initiative, Providence, RI (5), Buy From A Black Woman, Atlanta, GA (5), Foundations of Hope, Orlando, FL (5), SANAME, Australia (4), BELBIM, Istanbul, Türkiye (4), Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey, Freehold, NJ (4), Elephant in the Room Consulting, Queensland, Australia (4), Elivate, Tahoe City, CA (4), Global Press Journal, Washington, DC (4), Hilary Saxton, Property Mastermind, Queensland, Australia (4), HR EXAM PREP with Angela, Canton, MS (4), Jared Dunscombe Foundation, Mount Eliza, Australia (4), Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Taguig City, Philippines (4), Sadaya’s Properties LLC, Saint Paul, MN (4), Serenity Press, Waikiki WA Australia (4), Staying Independent, Sydney, Australia (4), Theory Crew, Armadale, Australia (4), The Audacious Agency, Australia (4), The Marketing Factory, South Brisbane, Australia (4), and Viderity, Washington DC (4).

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 190 professionals around the world, working on six juries . Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists, to be announced on November 10 during the ceremony.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Marketing Contact

Nina Moore

Nina@StevieAwards.com

+1 (703) 547-8389

