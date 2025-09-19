Next Week At A Glance – 22-26 Sep 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:20 AM

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian Finance

-The US Federal Reserve cut rates by -25bps as expected, with prospects of more to come, propelling US indices across the board to new highs, including small caps.

-In contrast, the Australian market struggled under the weight of selling across Financials, down around -1.2%, Materials off almost -1.5%, Real Estate down -1.1%, Consumer Staples off over -1%, and Energy dragged lower by -3.3% on the XRP consortium pulling the Santos ((STO)) takeover bid.

-Information Technology stocks rallied over 2%, Utilities up almost 1.7%, and Consumer Discretionary just tipping into the green for the week.

-The ASX200 is down just under -1% for the week and remains below its 52-week high by -3%, with Thursday’s fall taking the index to a two-week low.

-In economic news, employment in Australia fell -5.4k jobs in August, well short of consensus forecasting a gain of 20k new jobs. The participation rate fell to 66.8% from 67% before, which kept the unemployment rate steady at 4.2%.

-Next week’s August CPI print on Wednesday is likely to set the tone again for speculation around an RBA rate cut in November, with August job vacancies out on Thursday.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) has agreed to pay a -$240m penalty after admitting to engaging in unconscionable conduct

-US based Cerberus is offloading its investment in land lease communities’ operator Lincoln Place for $800m-$1bn including a possible ASX listing.

-ASIC and the ASX ((ASX)) are in discussions with e-commerce software company Rokt (circa $7bn valuation) about a dual Nasdaq and ASX listing under a single prospectus which has never been done before.

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) has frozen new super flows into Metrics funds after governance concerns and a downgrade from Lonsec.

-Advance Innergy has lowered its ASX IPO to $150m post investor feedback.

-Live Nation looks set to win Sydney’s largest ticketing contract from Ticketek.

-ASX ((ASX)) is facing Federal Court claims that CEO Helen Lofthouse bullied and marginalised a senior executive.

-Avita Medical’s ((AVH)) Recell GO skin therapy received CE mark approval under the E’’s Medical Device regulation.

-AMP ((AMP)) settles $120m super fees class action with $75m paid by AMP and the balance by insurers.

-Canva rules out ASX listing and Nasdaq IPO delayed until 2026.

-Paladin Energy ((PDN)) has appointed Macquarie Group ((MQG)) for a $300m equity raising.

-Firmus Technologies has raised $330m from investors including Nvidia, valuing the Singapore based business at $1.9bn for an enormous data centre AI factory in Tasmania.

-EMVision Medical Devices ((EMV)) is raising $10m through Bell Potter and Barrenjoey.

-CSL ((CSL)) partners with Dutch biotech VarmX in a $760m deal to develop first-in-class coagulation treatment targeting a 2029 launch.

-National Australia Bank ((NAB)) has emerged as the favourite bidder for HSBC’s Australian $52bn retail sale.

-Ratings house Zenith Investment Partners reaffirmed its ratings on 10 Metrics ((PNI)) funds, including three funds downgraded by Lonsec last week.

-Paladin Energy ((PDN)) has confirmed a $300m equity capital raising at $7.25 per share, an -8% discount to the last close.

-Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) announced ex JB Hi-FI CEO Richard Murray as the new CFO.

-The Adnoc led group has pulled the $36bn takeover bid for Santos ((STO)).

-The Energy Australia merger with Alinta has stalled.

-Mitsubishi has acquired a 15% stake in FleetPartners Group ((FPR)) on top of the existing 5.1% stake held and is not expected to bid for the company.

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) was in discussions to acquire Carlyle Group earlier this year, which amounted to nothing.

-Metrics Credit Partners was hosted by Pinnacle Investment Management ((PNI)) at a seminar, with the CEO noting they are addressing governance concerns and feedback.

-BHP Group ((BHP)) is cutting -750 jobs in its Qld coal operations, mothballing a mine and possibly closing a skills and training academy to cut costs.

-DroneShield ((DRO)) has won a $7.9m US defence contract.

-Alternative asset manager Aura Group is set to IPO for $150m on the ASX.

-Santos ((STO)) maybe be forced to divest assets now the XRG takeover bid is off the table.

-Origin Energy’s ((ORG)) partly owned Octopus Energy has announced the sale of Kraken.

-ASIC has ordered stop orders on La Trobe investment products, including the flagship 12-month term account which raised funds via the listing of La Trobe Private Credit Fund ((LFI)).

-Employment Hero has accused Seek (SEK)) of cutting off access to its data.

-Nasdaq listed Air T has made an offer for Rex Airlines to be scrutinised by even the Prime Minister.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

Available at https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

