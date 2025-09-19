Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 19 September 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 11 September 2025 to 18 September 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Hardware Horizon Brightens For Metcash

Friday 12 September 2025

This week’s trading update by Metcash showed ongoing sales growth in FY26 with early signs management’s hardware strategy may be unlocking value

2 – Rudi’s View: US Equities, CSL, Macquarie Technology, Xero & More

Thursday 11 September 2025

In today’s update: -US Equities not over-valued (!?) -Question received about CSL -Question received about Macquarie Technology -Question whether expansion into the US is a graveyard for corporate Australia

3 – Service Stream’s Positive Defence Surprise

Tuesday 16 September 2025

Service stream shares jump as analysts anticipate rising margins on the back of a new contract win with the Australian government

4 – Unbundling Wealth: How DIY Super Is Reshaping Investment Flows In Australia

Wednesday 17 September 2025

Self-Managed Super Funds (SMSF) have long been a pillar of Australia’s retirement savings system. Today, they control over $1.01trn in assets, nearly a third of the nation’s $3.9trn superannuation pool – a scale that makes them impossible to ignore

5 – August 2025 Results – The Wrap

Friday 12 September 2025

Final stats and insights from a reporting season in August that has surprised on so many fronts

6 – Can Origin Energy Release The Kraken?

Monday 15 September 2025

Origin Energy’s valuation potential rests to a great extent on the possible de-merger of Kraken from minority-owned Octopus Energy

7 – Contractor Duratec’s Secret Sauce

Wednesday 17 September 2025

Duratec’s FY25 results highlight competitive advantages relative to peers in the contracting space, supporting higher earnings and margins

8 – The Market In Numbers – 13 Sep 2025

Saturday 13 September 2025

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – The Quiet Revolution: How AI And Embedded Finance Are Rewiring Australian Money

Thursday 18 September 2025

Australia’s Big Four banks face their biggest existential threat since deregulation; fintech companies systematically stealing customer relationships and turning banks into commoditized “dumb pipes”

10 – Uranium Week: Buyers Strike Pre Major Deals

Tuesday 16 September 2025

An absence of buyers led to sellers lowering U308 offers in the first weekly spot price fall since July

