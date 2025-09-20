The Market In Numbers – 20 Sep 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

List StockArray ( )

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 20 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13231.660 0.03% 2.33% 4.99% 0.92% 4.99% All Ordinaries 9061.20 -0.74% -1.97% 3.29% 7.61% 3.29% S&P ASX 200 8773.50 -1.03% -2.22% 2.71% 7.53% 2.71% S&P ASX 300 8725.20 -0.96% -2.12% 2.96% 7.73% 2.96% Communication Services 1872.40 -1.13% -2.60% 1.05% 15.05% 1.05% Consumer Discretionary 4545.20 0.83% -1.06% 9.71% 16.21% 9.71% Consumer Staples 11957.40 -1.82% -3.89% -1.33% 1.60% -1.33% Energy 8374.50 -4.06% -10.10% -3.47% -2.88% -3.47% Financials 9569.80 -0.96% -1.53% 0.43% 11.09% 0.43% Health Care 37952.60 -1.65% -3.57% -8.77% -15.45% -8.77% Industrials 8467.60 -1.03% -2.79% 1.79% 10.74% 1.79% Info Technology 3004.90 1.55% 0.38% 3.59% 9.63% 3.59% Materials 17561.70 -1.54% -2.35% 10.74% 8.91% 10.74% Real Estate 4159.20 -0.97% -0.59% 6.68% 10.58% 6.68% Utilities 10000.20 0.68% -0.76% 9.39% 10.71% 9.39% A-REITs 1912.20 -1.01% -0.65% 6.77% 11.28% 6.77% All Technology Index 4310.60 2.17% 0.17% 6.59% 13.28% 6.59% Banks 4084.40 -0.86% -0.95% 1.54% 13.25% 1.54% Gold Index 14320.70 -2.56% 10.78% 23.91% 70.00% 23.91% Metals & Mining 5971.70 -1.45% -1.76% 14.38% 13.63% 14.38%

The World

Index 20 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9216.67 -0.72% 0.32% 5.20% 12.77% 5.20% DAX30 23639.41 -0.25% -1.10% -1.13% 18.74% -1.13% Hang Seng 26545.10 0.59% 5.85% 10.27% 32.33% 10.27% Nikkei 225 45045.81 0.62% 5.45% 11.26% 12.91% 11.26% DJIA 46315.27 1.05% 1.69% 5.04% 8.86% 5.04% S&P500 6664.36 1.22% 3.16% 7.40% 13.31% 7.40% Nasdaq Comp 22631.48 2.21% 5.48% 11.10% 17.20% 11.10%

Metals & Minerals

Index 20 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3678.20 0.08% 5.79% 11.38% 40.03% 11.38% Silver (oz) 42.11 -0.21% 7.30% 16.30% 39.31% 16.30% Copper (lb) 4.5983 -1.60% 1.21% -9.76% 12.25% -9.76% Aluminium (lb) 1.2235 0.67% 3.34% 3.76% 7.03% 3.76% Nickel (lb) 6.8512 1.34% 0.57% 0.47% -4.11% 0.47% Zinc (lb) 1.3214 0.38% 4.38% 4.67% -2.21% 4.67% Uranium (lb) weekly 75.00 -2.91% 0.00% -4.64% 4.17% -4.64% Iron Ore (t) 105.24 0.06% 3.47% 11.38% 1.35% 11.38%

Energy

Index 20 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 63.65 2.20% -0.95% -2.85% -8.39% -2.85% Brent Crude 67.51 1.83% -0.24% 1.06% -6.96% 1.06%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms