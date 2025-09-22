ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 22 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change REH – REECE LIMITED 11.780 14.15% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.800 -26.25% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.750 13.86% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.810 -8.12% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 7.130 11.58% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.660 -7.32% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.970 10.69% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.910 -6.68% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.315 9.13% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.480 -5.73% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5.990 8.91% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.690 -5.28% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 4.680 8.84% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.220 -5.13% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.150 8.49% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 7.370 -4.41% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 22.410 8.21% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 11.070 -4.40% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.905 7.74% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 23.380 -4.30% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.710 7.53% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.670 -3.96% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.075 7.50% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.220 -3.96% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 8.590 6.84% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 7.110 -3.92% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 16.000 6.81% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.610 -3.48% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.040 6.81% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 13.680 -3.25% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 12.310 6.58% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 16.380 -3.25% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.410 6.49% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 6.860 -3.24% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 10.100 6.32% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.860 -3.19% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.610 6.22% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.915 -3.17% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 4.210 6.05% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 1.995 -3.16%

