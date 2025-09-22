ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 22 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|11.780
|14.15%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|6.800
|-26.25%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|5.750
|13.86%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|1.810
|-8.12%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.130
|11.58%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.660
|-7.32%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.970
|10.69%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|3.910
|-6.68%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.315
|9.13%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.480
|-5.73%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.990
|8.91%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.690
|-5.28%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|4.680
|8.84%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|2.220
|-5.13%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.150
|8.49%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|7.370
|-4.41%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|22.410
|8.21%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|11.070
|-4.40%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.905
|7.74%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|23.380
|-4.30%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|5.710
|7.53%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.670
|-3.96%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.075
|7.50%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.220
|-3.96%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|8.590
|6.84%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|7.110
|-3.92%
|SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED
|16.000
|6.81%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.610
|-3.48%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.040
|6.81%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|13.680
|-3.25%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|12.310
|6.58%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|16.380
|-3.25%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.410
|6.49%
|AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
|6.860
|-3.24%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|10.100
|6.32%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|4.860
|-3.19%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|4.610
|6.22%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.915
|-3.17%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.210
|6.05%
|SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED
|1.995
|-3.16%
