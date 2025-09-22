Australians avoiding driving as roads become more dangerous: Survey Says

PR NewsWire | Sep 22 2025

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australians are changing their driving habits because they believe our roads are more dangerous than they were 2 years ago .

The Budget Direct Car Insurance survey on Australian Road Safety also found almost one quarter (23%) of Australians believe motorbikes/mopeds are the most dangerous form of transport.

Almost 15% of respondents felt our roads are much more dangerous than they were a year ago. Around 37% believed they were somewhat more dangerous and 39% felt there was no change.

Exactly 8% of survey participants believe Australian roads are safer.

Budget Direct Chief Growth Officer Jonathan Kerr said the survey revealed Australians may be changing their driving behaviour to stay safer.

"Surprisingly, 15% of drivers minimise how much time they spend behind the wheel, because they think our roads are too dangerous," said Kerr.

Australians aged 28-37 were most likely to decrease their time on the road (20%).

Despite growing concerns over the safety of our roads, cars (41%) are still seen as the safest mode of transportation.

Motorbike/mopeds are considered the least safe (23%), followed by bicycles (23%), cars (17%) and e-scooter/e-bikes (17%).

"There’s not much protection around you if you’re on two wheels and that is reflected in this survey," said Mr Kerr.

"63 per cent of respondents in our survey called out a form of two-wheeled transport as the least safe mode of transportation."

Mr Kerr said the survey showed cars were overwhelmingly the preferred method of transport, but there were big differences between states.

The other end of the spectrum is New South Wales, where 67% of people say driving is their primary mode of transport.

"We suspect that’s because Sydney has a huge population and a well-developed public transport network, so there’s less need to drive," said Kerr.

"Overall, though, despite growing concerns over our road network, Australians continue to favour cars, whether through choice or necessity. I simply wish all drivers safe travels."

