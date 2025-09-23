ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-09-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.270 17.31% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.480 -25.00% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 3.540 9.94% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.660 -4.35% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.380 9.20% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.530 -3.97% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 16.520 8.04% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 20.340 -3.78% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.540 6.95% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.100 -3.30% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.090 6.71% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.340 -3.13% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 17.020 6.38% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 7.350 -3.03% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.360 6.25% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.900 -3.01% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 6.490 6.22% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.590 -2.63% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.960 6.08% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.775 -2.52% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 16.440 5.93% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.170 -2.50% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.105 5.74% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.180 -2.34% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.860 5.42% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.895 -2.19% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.400 5.40% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 36.510 -2.07% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.810 4.46% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.140 -1.93% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 7.440 4.35% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.700 -1.82% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 6.980 4.02% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.240 -1.81% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.195 3.91% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.330 -1.77% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.650 3.83% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 16.100 -1.71% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 4.370 3.80% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 8.450 -1.63%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms