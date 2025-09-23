AUTOMIC GROUP SIGNS ON ASX200 COMPANY GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP

PR NewsWire | 9:30 AM

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Automic Group, Australia’s leading technology-driven investor services provider, has been appointed by Generation Development Group (ASX: GDG) to manage its registry and employee share plan (ESP) services, as it further expands into the ASX200.

The appointment sees GDG, a high-calibre ASX200 financial services company with $34 billion in funds under management, consolidate its key investor and employee services onto Automic’s single, cloud-native platform. The transition was driven by GDG’s commitment to operational excellence and the need for a modern, reliable technology partner to support its growth trajectory.

Automic will immediately manage key registry events for GDG, including an upcoming dividend payment, providing an early opportunity to demonstrate the enhanced service delivery and data integrity of its platform.

David Raper, CEO of Automic Group, said the partnership reflects a growing market trend of ambitious companies moving away from the risks associated with legacy systems.

"We are delighted to welcome Generation Development Group to Automic," said Mr Raper. "An ASX200 company of GDG’s status requires technology and service that is not just reliable, but a genuine enabler of its strategy. Our single platform is designed to provide exactly that – efficiency, security, and a seamless experience for shareholders and employees. We look forward to supporting their continued success."

The move is strongly aligned with the high-performance culture championed by GDG’s CEO, decorated Olympian Grant Hackett OAM.

"As a high-performance organisation, our focus is on growth and delivering value to our shareholders and clients," said Mr Hackett. "To achieve this, we demand excellence from ourselves and our partners. Consolidating our registry and employee plans with Automic gives us a single, streamlined platform that enhances efficiency and governance. This move removes operational drag and allows our team to focus on what matters most: executing our strategy."

About Automic Group

Automic Group is Australia’s market leader in technology-driven investor administration. Combining proprietary cloud-native technology with expert service, Automic simplifies registry services, employee share plans, fund registry and administration, professional services, and board management for over 1,100 ASX-listed and unlisted organisations. Founded to challenge an industry reliant on outdated systems, Automic is committed to delivering smarter, more efficient, and secure solutions that help Australia’s companies and fund managers. For more information visit www.automicgroup.com.au

Media Contact: Dylan Mark, Senior Manager, dylan.mark@automicgroup.com.au | +61 475 783 675

