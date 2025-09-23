Game on, Glare-off: Australians love summer sport and big screens but ‘hate’ on-screen glare

PR NewsWire | 8:30 AM

List StockArray ( )

Fresh consumer insights from Samsung Australia reveals almost one in five Australians have abandoned watching TV mid-show due to on-screen glare[1]

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australian summer is a season characterised by long-days and unmissable sporting moments. While around 43 per-cent of Australians say they like to watch these moments at home on the TV to bond with family and friends[2], new insights from Samsung Australia reveal one in five respondents won’t invite guests around to their house because of on-screen glare[3]. In fact, over half Australians (58%) claim they HATE on-screen glare[4], with 53 per-cent of 18-35 year old viewers admitting to abandoning shows mid-way through due to distracting reflections[5].

Further Samsung insights reveal that half of respondents (49%) draw their curtains during the day to avoid on-screen glare – this number hitting 100% for respondents living in the Northern Territory[6]. Moreover, two in five (41%) respondents say they always turn off all the lights in the room before they watch television, while almost half (49%) of viewers aged 18-25 years must sit in a specific spot where the glare won’t ruin their show[7].

According to Simon Howe, Director – Audio Visual, Samsung Australia, living on one of the sunniest continents in the world is usually a fact Australians get to brag about. However, as Australians increase their appetite for bigger TV screen sizes[8], more people are becoming fed-up with having to rearrange furniture and performing ‘lights-out’ rituals around the house before they can relax in front of the television.

Responding to consumer demand, Samsung developed a ’made for Australian homes’ Glare-free display technology that uses an embossed coating to scatter ambient light across wider diffusion patterns, providing reflection-free viewing experiences, day and night[9]. The certified result reduces on-screen reflections while maintaining the incredible brightness, object sharpness, and colour accuracy Samsung TVs are renowned for.

"For around 100 years, the television has brought Australians together to watch moments that matter and to unwind in the comfort of their home. Over the years, modern home designs have made our living spaces brighter while our TV screens have gotten bigger, taking on-screen glare from being a mild annoyance to a daily frustration," said Mr. Howe.

"Samsung’s Glare-Free technology isn’t just a technical innovation; it’s a response to how Australians live and is based on a belief that the technology in our homes should work with the environment it’s placed in, not against it."

In 2025, the TV continues to be the heart of the Australian home with almost three-quarters (72%)[10] of Australians agreeing their TV plays a vital role in their daily lives. New Samsung insights reveal nearly a quarter (23%) of respondents would buy a bigger TV if glare from windows wasn’t an issue while over a third (37%) are willing to swap their current TV for a glare-free option tomorrow[11].

Winner of 2025 Canstar Blue Innovation Excellence Award for being a "game-changing breakthrough" with the "potential to improve the everyday lives of customers", Samsung’s Glare-free display technology is available on Samsung OLED S95F ,?Neo QLED 8K QN990F,?Neo QLED 8K QN900F,?Neo QLED QN90F,?The Frame Pro, and?The Frame. With screen sizes across the Glare-free TV line-up spanning 43-inches up to 98-inches, Samsung has a Glare-free TV option to suit various Australian lifestyles.

For more information, visit www.samsung.com/au/tvs/

[1] 17% of total respondents ‘agree or strongly agree’ "I have stopped watching TV mid-show due to on-screen glare". Samsung commissioned research by Pure Profile, conducted July 2024. N= 1,001 [2] Samsung commissioned research by Pure Profile, conducted July 2024. N= 1,001 [3] Samsung commissioned research by Pure Profile, conducted August 2025. N= 1,040 [4] Samsung commissioned research by Pure Profile, conducted August 2025. N= 1,040 [5] Samsung commissioned research by Pure Profile, conducted August 2025. N= 1,040 [6] Samsung commissioned research by Pure Profile, conducted August 2025. N= 1,040 [7] Samsung commissioned research by Pure Profile, conducted August 2025. N= 1,040 [8] Based on Samsung internal data [9] Samsung Glare-Free TVs including Neo QLED QN990F, Neo QLED QN900F, Neo QLED QN90F, The Frame Pro 2025, The Frame 2025, and OLED S95F have been independently verified as Glare Free: Reflection Glare UGR <10, Discomfort Glare UGR <22, Disability Glare UGR <34 by UL LLC. (UL Solutions), Certificate Number: V166045 – Exp. 31/12/2025 [10] Samsung commissioned research by Pure Profile, conducted July 2024. N= 1,001 [11] Samsung commissioned research by Pure Profile, conducted August 2025. N= 1,040

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at? news.samsung.com

Glare-Free deals

Models Non-sale Price Offer Price Discount rate (%) Promo Period Stockists 98" Neo QLED QN90F $9,999 $8,999 Up to 10% off 25 September 2025 – 8 October 2025 Available through select retailers – including Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi and more. T&Cs apply for all offers. Offer available while stock lasts. QA98QN90FAWXXY 85" Neo QLED QN90F $5,999 $4,999 Up to 16% off QA85QN90FAWXXY 75" Neo QLED QN90F $4,499 $3,899 Up to 13% off QA75QN90FAWXXY 65" Neo QLED QN90F $3,499 $2,999 Up to 14% off QA65QN90FAWXXY 85" The Frame Pro 4K Smart TV $5,999 $4,999 Up to 16% off QA85LS03FWWXXY 75" The Frame Pro 4K Smart TV $4,499 $3,799 Up to 15% off QA75LS03FWWXXY 65" The Frame Pro 4K Smart TV $3,499 $2,999 Up to 14% off QA65LS03FWWXXY 83" Samsung OLED S95F $9,999 $8,499 Up to 15% QA83S95FAEXXY 77" Samsung OLED S95F $7,999 $7,499 Up to 6% off QA77S95FAWXXY 65" Samsung OLED S95F $5,299 $4,799 Up to 9% off QA65S95FAWXXY 55" Samsung OLED S95F $3,999 $3,499 Up to 12% off Exclusive to Samsung’s Online store. T&Cs apply. Offer available while stock lasts. QA55S95FAWXXY 85" Samsung Neo QLED QN990F $11,999 $10,499 Up to 12% off Available through select retailers – including Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi and more. T&Cs apply for all offers. Offer available while stock lasts. QA85QN990FWXXY 85" Samsung Neo QLED QN900F $8,499 $6,999 Up to 17% off 9 October 2025 – 22 October 2025 Exclusive to Harvey Norman and Samsung’s Online store. T&Cs apply for all offers. Offer available while stock lasts. QA85QN900FWXXY 75" Samsung Neo QLED QN900F $6,299 $4,999 Up to 20% off QA75QN900FWXXY 65" Samsung Neo QLED QN900F $4,499 $3,499 Up to 22% off QA65QN900FWXXY

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms