ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 24 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.140 7.69% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.235 -14.55%
VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.070 6.74% SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED 39.140 -7.93%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.760 6.21% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.460 -5.62%
PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.410 5.24% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 4.990 -5.49%
MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 40.570 4.51% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.830 -4.98%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.230 3.32% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 28.150 -4.77%
APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 4.450 3.01% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.435 -4.40%
DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.770 2.59% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.530 -3.80%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.425 2.41% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 4.430 -3.70%
LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 2.27% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 47.430 -3.58%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.390 2.21% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 307.360 -3.32%
DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.190 2.20% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 37.580 -3.24%
RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 2.920 2.10% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 24.720 -3.06%
ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.220 2.09% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 8.620 -3.04%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.050 1.99% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 103.320 -3.01%
ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.230 1.96% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5.910 -2.96%
KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.630 1.88% AMC – AMCOR PLC 12.140 -2.88%
PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.720 1.87% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 18.210 -2.72%
BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.385 1.84% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 7.240 -2.69%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.910 1.68% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.445 -2.69%

