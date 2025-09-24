ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 24 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.140
|7.69%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.235
|-14.55%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.070
|6.74%
|SOL – WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED
|39.140
|-7.93%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.760
|6.21%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|15.460
|-5.62%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.410
|5.24%
|ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA
|4.990
|-5.49%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|40.570
|4.51%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.830
|-4.98%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.230
|3.32%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|28.150
|-4.77%
|APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED
|4.450
|3.01%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.435
|-4.40%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.770
|2.59%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.530
|-3.80%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.425
|2.41%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|4.430
|-3.70%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.225
|2.27%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|47.430
|-3.58%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.390
|2.21%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|307.360
|-3.32%
|DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED
|4.190
|2.20%
|WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
|37.580
|-3.24%
|RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|2.920
|2.10%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|24.720
|-3.06%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.220
|2.09%
|AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED
|8.620
|-3.04%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.050
|1.99%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|103.320
|-3.01%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.230
|1.96%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.910
|-2.96%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.630
|1.88%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|12.140
|-2.88%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|2.720
|1.87%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|18.210
|-2.72%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.385
|1.84%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.240
|-2.69%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.910
|1.68%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.445
|-2.69%
