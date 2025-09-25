ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 25 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 12.470 10.75% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.095 -10.25%
DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.310 9.11% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.850 -7.99%
SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 13.650 7.57% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.710 -7.78%
BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.150 7.14% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.700 -6.33%
KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.730 6.13% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 4.200 -5.41%
AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.800 5.96% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 3.970 -5.25%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.740 5.65% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 31.870 -4.95%
SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.060 5.37% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.955 -4.63%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.540 4.98% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 -4.55%
RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 121.770 3.60% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.590 -4.12%
AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.620 3.56% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.635 -3.79%
BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 41.670 3.55% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.600 -3.49%
BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.195 3.46% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.070 -3.47%
PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.450 3.45% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.700 -3.29%
NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.050 3.32% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.345 -3.24%
CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.740 3.27% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.455 -3.19%
NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.270 3.18% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 129.500 -3.00%
CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.495 3.13% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 29.660 -2.98%
IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.260 2.83% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 19.870 -2.98%
BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.550 2.82% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 27.320 -2.95%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-09-25

Sep 25 2025 - Daily Market Reports
2
Rudi’s View: Don’t Fight The Fed, Inflation, Gold, Copper & More

Sep 25 2025 - Rudi's View
3
Enlarged Myer Stumbles, But Remains Confident

Sep 25 2025 - Small Caps
4
The Short Report – 25 Sep 2025

Sep 25 2025 - Weekly Reports
5
Vault’s Cash Flow Potential ‘Under-Appreciated’

Sep 25 2025 - Commodities

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 29-08-2025

Aug 29 2025 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-09-2025

Sep 05 2025 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-08-2025

Aug 26 2025 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-09-2025

Sep 02 2025 - Australia
5
Hardware Horizon Brightens For Metcash

Sep 12 2025 - Australia
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 04-09-2025

Sep 04 2025 - Australia