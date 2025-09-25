ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 25 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|12.470
|10.75%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.095
|-10.25%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|4.310
|9.11%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|23.850
|-7.99%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.650
|7.57%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.710
|-7.78%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.150
|7.14%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.700
|-6.33%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.730
|6.13%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.200
|-5.41%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|4.800
|5.96%
|DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED
|3.970
|-5.25%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.740
|5.65%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|31.870
|-4.95%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.060
|5.37%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.955
|-4.63%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.540
|4.98%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.105
|-4.55%
|RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED
|121.770
|3.60%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|5.590
|-4.12%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.620
|3.56%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|0.635
|-3.79%
|BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED
|41.670
|3.55%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.600
|-3.49%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.195
|3.46%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|8.070
|-3.47%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.450
|3.45%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|4.700
|-3.29%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.050
|3.32%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.345
|-3.24%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|4.740
|3.27%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.455
|-3.19%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|2.270
|3.18%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|129.500
|-3.00%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.495
|3.13%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|29.660
|-2.98%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|7.260
|2.83%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|19.870
|-2.98%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.550
|2.82%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|27.320
|-2.95%
