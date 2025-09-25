ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 25 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 12.470 10.75% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.095 -10.25% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.310 9.11% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.850 -7.99% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 13.650 7.57% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.710 -7.78% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.150 7.14% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.700 -6.33% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.730 6.13% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 4.200 -5.41% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.800 5.96% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 3.970 -5.25% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.740 5.65% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 31.870 -4.95% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.060 5.37% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.955 -4.63% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.540 4.98% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 121.770 3.60% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.590 -4.12% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.620 3.56% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.635 -3.79% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 41.670 3.55% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.600 -3.49% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.195 3.46% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.070 -3.47% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.450 3.45% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.700 -3.29% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.050 3.32% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.345 -3.24% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.740 3.27% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.455 -3.19% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 2.270 3.18% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 129.500 -3.00% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.495 3.13% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 29.660 -2.98% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.260 2.83% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 19.870 -2.98% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.550 2.82% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 27.320 -2.95%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms