EDMI Celebrates 5 Million Connected Smart Meters in ANZ

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

List StockArray ( )

Milestone underscores EDMI’s leadership in the energy transition with the NEOS Solution

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EDMI, a Global Energy Solution Leader, announced the successful connection of 5 million smart meters to its Storm Cloud Intelligence platform across the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. As EDMI’s Energy Cloud Intelligence platform, Storm provides a secure, scalable, and highly reliable system for managing millions of connected devices. Reaching the 5 million mark demonstrates its robustness and capability to support operational efficiency at scale.

Serving as an integral component of the NEOS Solution, Storm brings together a suite of flexible and modular applications to help utilities and energy providers optimise their operations and deliver the foundation for the grid modernisation required during the energy transition. It is designed to support diverse applications, including real-time streaming for virtual power plants, outage detection, power quality monitoring, and intelligent demand response, enabling utilities and energy providers to improve grid reliability and enhance end customer engagement.

"This achievement is a strong testament to EDMI’s ability to deliver reliable and future-ready metering solutions at scale," said Andrew Thomas, Group Chief Operating Officer & Director. "As the energy industry rapidly transforms, our Storm Cloud Intelligence platform, as part of the NEOS Solution, provides the digital backbone that enables our customers to achieve both operational excellence now and support their evolving needs in the energy transition."

EDMI remains committed to supporting its customers and partners in ANZ and worldwide with scalable, interoperable, and innovative solutions that drive the transition towards a smarter and cleaner energy ecosystem.

About EDMI

EDMI is a global leader in providing intelligent energy solutions, dedicated to solving the unique challenges faced by the world’s most successful utilities. Our comprehensive range of smart metering and control products, combined with advanced communications and software offerings, enables us to deliver integrated end-to-end solutions tailored to our customers’ needs.

EDMI is owned by Osaki Electric Co., Ltd, a leading Japanese metering solutions provider listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more about EDMI, visit the EDMI website at www.edmi-meters.com.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms