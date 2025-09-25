Prime Minister Visits Victorian Home Showcasing GoodWe Solar and Battery Technology

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

SYDNEY, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and local MP Julian Hill visited a family home in South East Melbourne last week, where a GoodWe hybrid inverter and battery system was recently installed. Homeowner Shane is also one of GoodWe’s very own sales managers. The visit highlighted the success of the Federal Government’s Cheaper Home Batteries program, while underscoring the role of household solar and storage in Australia’s clean energy transition.



L to R: Danielle, Shane, Parker, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Julian Hill MP. Photos courtesy of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon Anthony Albanese MP

The Prime Minister toured the garage with Shane, his wife Danielle, their son Parker, and even the family dog, to see firsthand how solar paired with battery storage can dramatically cut bills.

"Sixty thousand people since 1 July have taken up our batteries rebate policy," said Prime Minister Albanese. "It’s extraordinary that more than a thousand batteries are being installed in houses right around Australia, each and every workday. What’s driving it is that it’s good for the environment, but it’s also good for their bank balance as well."

The Prime Minister pointed to the household’s experience as proof of the program’s impact. Before the battery installation, their monthly bill was over $300. After installing solar and storage, that figure dropped to just $59.21, even while powering a hybrid and a fully electric car.

Julian Hill, Member for Bruce, said local families were embracing solar and storage in record numbers. "Shane and Danielle are amongst thousands of Australians now making the choice to switch to solar as part of the renewable energy transition," he said. "Families like theirs are enjoying enormous savings on their energy bills, while helping Australia harness some of the best renewable resources in the world."

The visit came just one day after the Federal Government announced its acceptance of the Climate Change Authority’s advice to cut emissions by 62 to 70 per cent by 2035. The Prime Minister stressed that household solar and storage were critical to hitting those targets.

A boost for battery affordability

Dean Williamson, Country Manager for GoodWe Australia, said government support was making battery systems more affordable than ever.

"The battery rebate itself is around $370 per kWh as a saving, which is around 30-35% off the cost of an average system," Williamson explained. "We have seen over the past 12-24 months that the price of the batteries, including the raw materials, has been coming down, so now it’s a really economically viable solution."

GoodWe’s hybrid inverters and Lynx battery systems are already helping thousands of Australian households cut their reliance on the grid. With rebates lowering upfront costs, more families are able to unlock the benefits of storing solar power to use at night or during peak demand.

Powering Australia’s clean energy future

Prime Minister Albanese said the uptake of batteries demonstrates both household and national benefits. "For the same reason why a household invests in solar and batteries – an upfront cost followed by ongoing savings – our national economy benefits when we invest in renewable energy. It will lead to stronger growth as we go forward," he said.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed that the Cheaper Home Batteries program is part of a broader national plan that combines government support with private sector investment. "Just like here, the battery is supported with a rebate from the Commonwealth, but the investment is being made by the household. That partnership is what will drive the transition."

With Australians facing cost-of-living pressures and rising energy needs, the combination of solar and batteries is proving to be both a household solution and a cornerstone of national energy policy.

For Shane and Danielle, the benefits are already clear. For the Prime Minister and GoodWe, the message is just as simple: homegrown solar and storage are central to Australia’s clean energy future.

About GoodWe:

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). The company has more than 5000 employees located in 30 different countries and a team of over 1000 engineers working at its R&D centres to continuously optimise and advance energy storage technology.

With credentials, awards and ratings from IHS Markit and Wood Mackenzie, GoodWe has also been awarded the silver medal in Sustainability by EcoVadis, and most recently as a Tier 1 manufacturer by BloombergNEF. In Australia, GoodWe has achieved top inverter and battery manufacturer awards for consecutive years by Sunwiz, and in 2025 has been recognised as the top inverter manufacturer for <100kW. Having achieved over seven consecutive TÜV Rheinland "All Quality Matters’ awards and consistently being ranked at the top in terms of overall product quality, GoodWe’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale PV systems is guaranteed to deliver high performance and reliable quality across the board.

For more information, please visit www.goodwe.com.au

