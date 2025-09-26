ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-09-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.780 15.60% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.375 -5.82% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 3.740 9.04% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 15.870 -5.08% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.350 8.44% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.470 -5.05% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 7.950 6.71% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 98.940 -4.19% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.700 6.06% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.450 -3.92% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.920 5.90% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.400 -3.61% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.140 5.07% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 19.620 -3.54% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 4.700 4.91% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.850 -3.45% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 4.76% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.745 -3.25% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.020 4.62% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 28.810 -2.87% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.600 4.10% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.845 -2.87% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 11.050 3.66% XYZ – BLOCK INC 113.050 -2.85% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 28.270 3.48% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 7.080 -2.75% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 26.500 3.35% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.540 -2.72% 360 – LIFE360 INC 52.670 3.34% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.880 -2.49% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.155 3.33% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 8.740 -2.46% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.935 3.31% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 301.770 -2.38% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.655 3.15% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.215 -2.27% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 13.730 3.08% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 64.160 -2.27% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.950 2.87% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 10.910 -2.24%

