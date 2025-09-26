ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-09-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.780
|15.60%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.375
|-5.82%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|3.740
|9.04%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|15.870
|-5.08%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.350
|8.44%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.470
|-5.05%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|7.950
|6.71%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|98.940
|-4.19%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|7.700
|6.06%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.450
|-3.92%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|5.920
|5.90%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.400
|-3.61%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.140
|5.07%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|19.620
|-3.54%
|APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED
|4.700
|4.91%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.850
|-3.45%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.110
|4.76%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.745
|-3.25%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.020
|4.62%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|28.810
|-2.87%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.600
|4.10%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.845
|-2.87%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|11.050
|3.66%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|113.050
|-2.85%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|28.270
|3.48%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|7.080
|-2.75%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|26.500
|3.35%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.540
|-2.72%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|52.670
|3.34%
|SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
|5.880
|-2.49%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.155
|3.33%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|8.740
|-2.46%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.935
|3.31%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|301.770
|-2.38%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|0.655
|3.15%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.215
|-2.27%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|13.730
|3.08%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|64.160
|-2.27%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|8.950
|2.87%
|IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED
|10.910
|-2.24%
