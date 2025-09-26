Building a National Lung Cancer Screening Model with AI: Early Lessons from Australia

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

BRISBANE, Australia and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Coreline Soft announced today it will host an international webinar on Tuesday, October 14, sharing firsthand experiences and insights from the National Lung Cancer Screening Program (NLCSP) in Australia. The event, presented in collaboration with Lungscreen Australia, will explore the theme: "Building a National Model for Lung Cancer Screening in Australia."

Australia officially launched its NLCSP on July 1, 2025. With three months of the program now underway, the upcoming webinar will serve as a timely opportunity to review early adoption and field experiences. Rather than focusing solely on AI use cases, discussions will highlight how a nationwide screening model operates and how AI contributes to improving diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency with real-world data.

A keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Siavash Es’haghi, CEO and Medical Director of Lungscreen Australia, who has been instrumental in shaping Lungscreen’s role within the NLCSP. Lungscreen provides centralized teleradiology reporting services that support equity and access to lung cancer screening across Australia. Representing Coreline Soft, Co-Founder and CTO Jaeyoun Lee will share how the company’s AI solutions are supporting radiologists participating in the national screening program by improving reporting consistency and workflow efficiency.

Australia’s NLCSP is designed as more than a CT scanning program, forming a comprehensive early detection system encompassing smoking cessation counseling, patient risk assessments, and longitudinal follow-up care. This integrated approach places new demands on diagnostic precision, clinician efficiency, and patient communication—areas where AI technologies are increasingly seen as essential solutions.

Coreline Soft has a proven record of enhancing diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency in global large-scale lung cancer screening projects such as Europe’s 4ITLR, Italy’s RISP, and Germany’s HANSE. Following the HANSE project, AI was highlighted as a recommended tool for first-line lung cancer screening in Germany, with similar momentum now emerging in France and other European countries.

In addition to the webinar, Coreline Soft will participate in the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR) Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place in Melbourne from October 23–25, 2025. At the event, Coreline will be present alongside its Australian distribution partner, ParagonCare, to engage radiologists, showcase live demonstrations, and provide workflow consultations.

Extending this commitment beyond the conference, Coreline has also launched a dedicated online page on its official website for Australian clinicians, providing guidance on AI-supported screening processes and implementation strategies.

