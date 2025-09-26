Next Week At A Glance – 29 Sep – 3 Oct 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:31 AM

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian Finance

-Sentiment and risk appetite well and truly turned this week, with the ASX200 experiencing its worst three-week sell-off on Wednesday post the August CPI print.

-The index is trading broadly flat on the week but this belies the significant moves across more interest rate sensitive sectors, as investors conduct the big rotation into Materials, up over 5.8%, and Energy, up over 1.7%, with defensive Utilities going along for the ride, up over 1.8%.

-As the market prices out RBA rate cuts, with one more cut priced in before an extended hold, much will depend on the mid-October labour force reading and the 3Q CPI print due on Oct 29 as to where expectations around rate cuts go.

-Profit taking hit all the other ASX sectors, taking them into the red. InfoTech and Real Estate fell over -2%, with Healthcare taking another shellacking, down a further -2.4%, as President Trump flagged import tariffs on pharma and medical equipment.

-Healthcare is down almost -17% for the year, compared to other laggards: Energy down -4.7% and Consumer Staples down over -5%.

-US indices have also been falling as AI-related and momentum stocks experience profit taking ahead of Friday’s US August PCE print, which may spark another round of selling if it comes in above expectations.

-Next week, US government funding expires on Sept 30, and if Congress fails to pass a new spending plan or a short-term continuation resolution, the government will face a shutdown for the first time since 2018.

-Geo-political tensions have also ratcheted up, with NATO warning Russia it is prepared to respond to airspace violations with full force.

-The RBA also meets next week with its rates decision on Tuesday, with the market likely to be keenly watching the Statement of Monetary Policy and RBA Governor’s presser for more indication on what the central bank is thinking.

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend!

Corporate news in the week that was:

-ASIC has found the private credit sector is operating below international standards and might be a systemic risk for self-managed super funds.

-Macropod has been awarded a license for Australia’s first stablecoin AUDM by ASIC.

-Lendlease Group ((LLC)) is looking to attract $350m institutional funds to buy out industry fund Hostplus’ position in three APPF sub funds.

-Westpac ((WBC)) is selling its $30bn RAMS loan book with Bank of America running the auction.

-The Murdochs have been mentioned by President Trump as inclusions in the US group likely to buy TikTok’s US business

-Humm Group ((HUM)) has delayed results due to Abercrombie’s $286m buyout proposal.

-Nufarm ((NUF)) reportedly selling its $900m seed business to UPL-owned Advanta Enterprises

-Emeco Holdings ((EHL)) is under takeover interest from US, Saudi and local mining groups.

-Reece Holdings ((REH)) announced a $250m off market share buyback with scope to raise it to $400m.

-Netwealth Group ((NWL)) and Hub24 ((HUB)) continue to gain share against industry super funds.

-CK Infrastructure is readying a bid to buy 100% of Allgas, with owners APA Group ((APA), Marubeni and State Super seeking offers by week end for over $700m.

-Advanced plastic recycler, Licella Holdings is seeking to raise $200m from institutional shareholders by the end of November with a possible IPO.

-Mineral Resources ((MIN)) is looking to replace US$400m in high yield bonds with new notes at 7%-plus versus the old notes at 8.125%.

-Telix Pharmaceuticals ((TLX)) announced the US centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services granted transitional pass-through payment status for Gozellix.

-Canyon Resources ((CAY)) is raising $200m at 26c per share for working capital at its Minim Martap project and increasing its stake in Camrail to 35% from 9.1%.

-UBS has been appointed to review the sale of Infratil’s ((IFT)) equity in medical imaging business Qscan, valued at circa $400m.

-Bevan Slattery is seeking an investor for specialised subsea cable owner and operator, Subco.

-Macquarie has agreed to repay -$321m in super investments into Shield for around 3,000 clients using its wrap platform between 2022 and 2023.

-Deterra Royalties ((DRR)) sells gold assets to Vox for $91m.

-AngloGold Ashanti points to possible WA mine sales for $2.2bn within 2-3 years, pending new asset acquisitions.

-La Trobe Financial’s sale is up in the air after CVC exits and Warburg Pincus delays the bid.

-Super Retail Group ((SUL)) has settled claims over ex-CEO affair for under -$50m.

-Murray Cod Australia ((MCA)) is looking to raise $15m equity, under the shareholder approval threshold.

-Blackstone has withdrawn from the $1bn auction for NOJA Power, an electronic switchgear manufacturer.

-Sircel, a Sydney based electronics recycler, is raising $10m in a private round of funding, pre IPO in 2026.

-I-Med is looking to a potential IPO after its $3bn sale falls through.

-Monadelphous ((MND)) wins $200m in mining contracts from BHP Group ((BHP)) and Fortescue ((FMG)).

-Computershare ((CPU)) is selling its UK mortgage services to Pepper Advantage and is expected to book a -GBP35m-40m loss.

-Gold Fields launches a $1.1bn sell down of shares in Northern Star Resources ((NST)).

-Woodside Energy Group ((WDS)) has joined Japan’s Suiso Energy and Kepco on a hydrogen export project in Perth using gas and carbon capture and storage.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

