SEA LIFE Melbourne unveils Rocky Shores, an interactive rockpool journey into Victoria’s Coastline

New $2m investment aims to inspire next generation of ocean protectors

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium has unveiled Rocky Shores – a fully reimagined Rockpool zone that sweeps guests into the dynamic, ever-shifting world of Victoria’s coastal ecosystems, riding a digital crashing wave of light, sound and discovery.



Guests enjoying the new interactive rockpool at SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium

Rocky Shores is a hands-on sensory adventure, inviting guests to discover the mighty mini beasts of Victoria’s stunning coastline. From tidal surges, hands-on encounters and innovative digital storytelling, Rocky Shores reveals how the resilient creatures of Victoria’s coastline have adapted to thrive in one of nature’s most dynamic environments.

From sea stars that regenerate limbs to decorator crabs that disguise themselves in style, Rocky Shores is home to a fascinating array of rockpool residents. Guests can encounter an ever-growing cast of clever and curious coastal creatures. Featuring sea cucumbers, spider crabs, hermit crabs, elephant snails, and a dazzling array of sea stars – each showcasing their own remarkable adaptations. An octopus will also join the display during the school holidays, along with additional fascinating species to be revealed.

These mighty mini marine marvels showcase the incredible survival skills of the rockpool, one of nature’s most unpredictable environments. Thoughtfully designed, the new zone encourages everyone to explore these bustling ecosystems. In a first for the aquarium, a bespoke section of the new rockpool has been designed with wheelchair users in mind, ensuring everyone can engage closely with the habitat and learn about its fascinating creatures alongside our expert team.

Claire Burrell, General Manager, SEA LIFE Melbourne, said, "Rocky Shores has been carefully designed to showcase the beauty and resilience of our coastal ecosystems and bring guests closer than ever before to the magic of the ocean. We can’t wait to welcome families, schools and guests from around the world to explore this new immersive experience."

The brand-new $2 million exhibit transports guests into the heart of rockpool life – a vibrant, ever-changing coastal world brought to life right here in central Melbourne.

Building on the success of the award-winning Junior Marine Biosecurity Officer program, SEA LIFE Melbourne has again partnered with the Agriculture Victoria to educate guests how to identify and report marine pests, empowering the next generation to protect Victoria’s coastal ecosystems.

For more information or to book tickets, head to- www.visitsealife.com/melbourne/whats-inside/exhibits/rocky-shores

