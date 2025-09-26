Sungrow Launches Inverter Trade-In Program in Australia: Exploring the Path to a Sustainable Home Energy Future

PR NewsWire | 8:00 PM

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has officially launched a large-scale inverter trade-in program in Australia’s residential market. Through this initiative, eligible users can return their old Sungrow inverters via the company’s certified installer network and receive rebates to upgrade to Sungrow’s fifth-generation hybrid inverter and battery system.



Sungrow Australia Trade-In Program Trials

Standardised Process via Certified Installers

Given the complexity of residential system installations, the trade-in process is not directly managed by end users but must be submitted through Sungrow’s certified distribution network. Installers are responsible for verifying device eligibility and submitting required documents, such as serial numbers, on-site photos, and upgrade proposals through Sungrow’s dedicated online platform. This trade-in program can also be combined with newly launched federal and state battery rebate schemes, further enhancing its appeal.

The list of eligible devices includes widely adopted PV inverter models, with the SG5K-D and SG8K-D alone exceeding 100,000 units each installed in Australia. Rebate amounts vary depending on the model and device condition. Replacement systems must include at least one Sungrow hybrid inverter and a compliant Sungrow battery, installed at the same address as the original system.

Rebates are only issued after the new system is installed, old devices are returned and received, and all documents have been reviewed and approved by Sungrow. To ensure process integrity and traceability, Sungrow sets strict requirements for equipment condition, installation quality, and documentation accuracy.

Lifecycle Energy Solutions: A Model for Innovation

Compared with traditional promotional campaigns, industry observers note that Sungrow’s trade-in program is more structured and future-oriented, supporting the development of a circular clean energy ecosystem. As one of the first company-led trade-in initiatives in Australia’s residential energy sector, the program helps establish a closed-loop model covering energy consumption, product use, recycling, and regeneration.

With over 12 years of deep engagement in Australia, Sungrow has deployed more than 400,000 residential systems. Its nationwide distribution network ensures efficient rollout and consistent service quality. This pilot builds on Sungrow’s large installed base and the trust established with users and installers over the years.

Since its launch in July, the first trade-in installations have been completed across several states. Participating installers report strong consumer interest, with many homeowners accelerating their upgrade decisions. In response, Sungrow has optimised the application process, streamlined logistics, and tested recycling standards to ensure compliance with Australia’s evolving environmental regulations.

At a national level, Australia’s electronic waste management framework is gradually taking shape, with specific storage system recycling regulations expected by 2030. Sungrow’s proactive initiative is seen as setting a benchmark for corporate environmental responsibility.

Preparing for the Future of Smart Home Energy

In addition, Sungrow’s latest-generation inverters support remote firmware updates and, with compatible hardware, can gradually enable advanced functions such as solar-storage-charging integration, AI-driven energy management, residential DC fast charging, and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) interaction. These technology upgrades are expected to significantly improve the flexibility, intelligence, and value density of residential energy systems, making the trade-in program strategically important beyond its environmental benefits.

Currently, the program is in a pilot phase, with nationwide rollout timelines still under evaluation. Depending on results, Sungrow may convert it into a long-term initiative. For more details or enquiries, please visit: activityDetail | SUNGROW AUSTRALIA

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world’s most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we’re committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

