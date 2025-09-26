Taiwan Tourism Information Centre Opens in Australia as ANZ travel surges

PR NewsWire | 11:17 AM

Australian and NZ travel to Taiwan up by 26% in 2024, further 16% rise forecast for 2025

SYDNEY, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) has officially opened its Australian Taiwan Tourism Information Centre (TTIC) in Sydney, as Taiwan continues to grow in popularity as a destination for Australian and New Zealand travellers.

The new information centre opening comes as recent visitor data shows a growing trend for Australian and New Zealand travel to Taiwan, with visitor numbers up by more than 26% in the past year and forecast to climb a further 16% in 2025. More than 60% of Australians and New Zealanders who travel to Taiwan do so for leisure, making it one of Asia’s most exciting emerging leisure destinations for down-under travellers. Arrivals between January and May 2025 were already up 17.47% against the same period in 2024, and TTA anticipates 150,000 ANZ visitors in 2025.



Officials unveiled Taiwan Tourism Information Centre, Sydney on 25 Sep 2025. From left, David Wu – Director General of Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in Sydney, Douglas Hsu- Representative of Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in Australia, Shih-fang Huang- Deputy Director General of Taiwan Tourism Administration & Paul Shih- Director of Taiwan Tourism Administration Singapore Office.

Conveniently located in the CBD at 22 Market Street, Sydney, the new TTIC is designed to inspire travellers with marvelous attractions and diversity in Taiwan, useful travel advice, cultural showcases and insider tips to help plan the ultimate Taiwan getaway.

"Australian travellers are adventurous and discerning, seeking meaningful cultural encounters and authentic nature experiences, and Taiwan has it all," said Mr. Shih-fang Huang, Deputy Director General of Taiwan Tourism Administration.

"With the opening of our new TTIC Sydney office, we’re making it even easier for Australians to discover Taiwan’s beauty, flavours and culture, while strengthening our partnerships here and underscoring our commitment to the country,"



Taiwan Tourism Administration hosted a media event in Sydney on 25 Sep 2025.

Why Australians Are Choosing Taiwan

From buzzing night markets to mountain escapes, Taiwan offers a unique blend of adventure, culture and relaxation. With a taste for new destinations, ANZ travellers are also increasingly drawn to Taiwan for its safety, value, and variety. The island offers:

Relaxation & Escape : Hot springs, mountain trails, and island-hopping.

: Hot springs, mountain trails, and island-hopping. Cultural Discovery : Temples, indigenous traditions, lantern festivals, and night markets.

: Temples, indigenous traditions, lantern festivals, and night markets. Spectacular Nature : Taroko Gorge, Sun Moon Lake , and Alishan forests offer world-class outdoor adventure.

: Taroko Gorge, , and Alishan forests offer world-class outdoor adventure. Culinary Excellence : Street food, bubble tea, and fine dining now recognised by the Michelin Guide Taiwan 2025 .

: Street food, bubble tea, and fine dining now recognised by the . Sustainable Travel : Green transport and low-impact activities appeal to eco-conscious visitors.

: Green transport and low-impact activities appeal to eco-conscious visitors. Warm Hospitality & Safety : Consistently ranked among Asia’s friendliest and safest destinations.

: Consistently ranked among friendliest and safest destinations. Ease & Value: Efficient transport and excellent value make exploring Taiwan seamless and rewarding.

What’s On in Taiwan – 2025/26 Highlights

Taiwan’s cultural calendar blends Minnan and Hakka heritage, Japanese influences, and Austronesian traditions. Culinary experiences, from street food to Michelin-starred dining, add to its appeal. Year-round highlights for ANZ visitors include:

Taiwan Lantern Festival ( March 2026 , Chiayi): A dazzling celebration of light and technology, with multimedia-enhanced lantern displays.

A dazzling celebration of light and technology, with multimedia-enhanced lantern displays. East Coast Land Art Festival & Moonlight Sea Concerts (June–Sept): Art, music, and sea views under the stars.

Art, music, and sea views under the stars. Cycling & Birdwatching Festivals (Autumn): Ideal for active travellers and nature lovers.

Ideal for active travellers and nature lovers. Hot Spring & Fine-Cuisine Carnival (Winter): Wellness paired with award-winning dining.

Wellness paired with award-winning dining. New Taipei Christmas land & Taipei 101 Countdown: Asia’s most spectacular festive lights and fireworks.

most spectacular festive lights and fireworks. Gold-Label Marathons: Internationally certified races including the Taipei and Wan Jin Shi Marathons.

Next Steps in ANZ

Alongside the office opening, TTA will launch out-of-home campaigns in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland, and participate in trade events such as TADA Sydney and Total Holiday Options (THO) across ANZ.

The Sydney TTIC opening also builds on the success of recent B2B and B2C activations, including the Taiwan Tourism ANZ Roadshows in Brisbane, Sydney, Auckland and Melbourne and targeted campaigns promoting Taiwan’s unique offerings.

Direct flights are available on China Airlines and EVA Air from Australia to Taiwan, with additional options via Singapore, Bangkok, and Hong Kong. Air New Zealand also has direct flights from Auckland to Taiwan.

Taiwan Tourism Information Centre Sydney (TTIC Sydney)

Suite 102, Level 1, 22 Market Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Office Hours: Mon–Fri, 9am–12pm and 1pm–5pm (closed on National & NSW public holidays)

info@taiwantourismaunz.com

eng.taiwan.net.tw

