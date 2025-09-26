Titomic Appoints Aude Vignelles as President of Asia-Pacific Region

PR NewsWire | 1:02 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT), a global leader in Titomic Kinetic Fusion™, a cold spray additive manufacturing technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aude Vignelles as President of the Asia-Pacific Region (APAC), based in Melbourne. Ms. Vignelles brings an exceptional track record in aerospace, space, telecommunications, and advanced technology sectors, further strengthening Titomic’s executive leadership during a pivotal period of regional growth and transformation.

Aude Vignelles is the former Chief Technology Officer of the Australian Space Agency, where she led the development of Australia’s Civil Space Strategy Technical Roadmaps, scoped and managed the Agency’s national programs, and delivered international engagements across the space ecosystem. Her leadership played a crucial role in shaping the direction of Australia’s civil space capabilities and fostering global partnerships.

"Aude is a visionary technology leader with a rare blend of strategic insight, engineering depth, and cross-sector experience," said Jim Simpson, CEO and Managing Director of Titomic. "Her appointment reinforces Titomic’s commitment to the Australian industrial base and our ambition to lead in aerospace, defense, and energy markets across the Asia-Pacific region."

Ms. Vignelles began her career at the European Space Agency (ESA) in the Netherlands, supporting scientific missions including Rosetta and later serving as Test Manager for the X-ray Multi-Mirror Mission (XMM)—the largest scientific space program ever undertaken by ESA at the time. She then held executive roles in the broadcast and telecommunications sectors, including leadership at ONdigital, Foxtel, Austar, and as Vice President of Technicolor APAC.

Prior to joining Titomic, she also served as Executive Manager of Satellite & Fixed Wireless Operations at nbn, Australia’s national broadband network provider. Her background in engineering, program delivery, and public-private sector engagement positions her uniquely to drive Titomic’s mission in the region.

Titomic is currently expanding its Australian operations as part of a broader transformation, including increased investments in defense and aerospace through partnerships with industry leaders, new business development strategies, and operational enhancements driven by internal promotion and external advisory support.

"I am thrilled to join Titomic at such an exciting inflection point," said Aude Vignelles. "The company’s Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing technology has tremendous potential to revolutionize how we manufacture, repair, and sustain high-performance parts in critical industries. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth, deepen customer engagement, and deliver real industrial impact across the region."

This announcement has been authorized for release by Titomic’s Board of Directors.

