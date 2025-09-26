Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 26 September 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 18 September 2025 to 25 September 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – The Quiet Revolution: How AI And Embedded Finance Are Rewiring Australian Money

Thursday 18 September 2025 Australia’s Big Four banks face their biggest existential threat since deregulation; fintech companies systematically stealing customer relationships and turning banks into commoditized “dumb pipes”

2 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-09-25 Monday 22 September 2025 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

3 – Rudi’s View: Coles, GemLife, Harvey Norman, Lynas, Orica, Reece, Seek & More Thursday 18 September 2025 Update on expert views, favourite stocks and Top Picks post the August results season in Australia

4 – Clouds Parting For Australia’s REIT Sector Monday 22 September 2025 After a period of underperformance, Australian REITs have begun to outperform with RBA rate cuts in focus

5 – Undervalued ASX Gems In Precision Medicine Tuesday 23 September 2025 Flighty investors have caused share prices to fall in 2025, but MPC Markets’ Mark Gardner sees better futures ahead for two ASX-listed companies involved in cancer prevention and treatment

6 – OpenAI: Tech Boom, Bubble & Disruption Thursday 18 September 2025 OpenAI represents a suite of opportunities and risks for Big Tech and investors as AI adoption is changing the world as we know it

7 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 19 September 2025 Friday 19 September 2025 Our top ten news stories from 11 September 2025 to 18 September 2025

8 – Uranium Week: Bulls Run On Good News Tuesday 23 September 2025 After a lacklustre prior week, the U308 spot market moved up a gear with multiple transactions and a robust uplift in price

9 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 19-09-25 Friday 19 September 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

10 – Superloop’s Comeback Post FY25 Disappointment Friday 19 September 2025 Superloop’s FY25 results triggered share price weakness, but analysts see plenty of catalysts and growth ahead for the challenger telco

