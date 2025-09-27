The Market In Numbers – 27 Sep 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 27 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13111.730 -0.91% 1.40% 4.04% 0.01% 4.04% All Ordinaries 9079.20 0.20% -1.77% 3.49% 7.82% 3.49% S&P ASX 200 8787.70 0.16% -2.07% 2.87% 7.70% 2.87% S&P ASX 300 8741.50 0.19% -1.93% 3.16% 7.93% 3.16% Communication Services 1865.40 -0.37% -2.97% 0.67% 14.62% 0.67% Consumer Discretionary 4503.00 -0.93% -1.98% 8.69% 15.13% 8.69% Consumer Staples 11747.40 -1.76% -5.57% -3.06% -0.19% -3.06% Energy 8502.40 1.53% -8.73% -1.99% -1.40% -1.99% Financials 9460.70 -1.14% -2.65% -0.72% 9.82% -0.72% Health Care 36997.20 -2.52% -6.00% -11.07% -17.57% -11.07% Industrials 8390.90 -0.91% -3.67% 0.87% 9.74% 0.87% Info Technology 2965.10 -1.32% -0.95% 2.22% 8.18% 2.22% Materials 18600.20 5.91% 3.42% 17.29% 15.35% 17.29% Real Estate 4056.50 -2.47% -3.05% 4.05% 7.85% 4.05% Utilities 10026.60 0.26% -0.50% 9.68% 11.00% 9.68% A-REITs 1865.10 -2.46% -3.10% 4.14% 8.54% 4.14% All Technology Index 4231.40 -1.84% -1.67% 4.63% 11.19% 4.63% Banks 4056.90 -0.67% -1.61% 0.85% 12.49% 0.85% Gold Index 15502.50 8.25% 19.93% 34.14% 84.03% 34.14% Metals & Mining 6372.20 6.71% 4.82% 22.05% 21.25% 22.05%

The World

Index 27 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9284.83 0.74% 1.06% 5.98% 13.60% 5.98% DAX30 23739.47 0.42% -0.68% -0.71% 19.24% -0.71% Hang Seng 26128.20 -1.57% 4.19% 8.54% 30.25% 8.54% Nikkei 225 45354.99 0.69% 6.17% 12.02% 13.69% 12.02% DJIA 46247.29 -0.15% 1.54% 4.88% 8.70% 4.88% S&P500 6643.70 -0.31% 2.84% 7.07% 12.96% 7.07% Nasdaq Comp 22484.07 -0.65% 4.79% 10.38% 16.43% 10.38%

Metals & Minerals

Index 27 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3781.85 2.82% 8.77% 14.52% 43.98% 14.52% Silver (oz) 45.48 8.00% 15.89% 25.61% 50.46% 25.61% Copper (lb) 4.7880 4.13% 5.39% -6.03% 16.88% -6.03% Aluminium (lb) 1.2074 -1.32% 1.98% 2.39% 5.63% 2.39% Nickel (lb) 6.9351 1.22% 1.80% 1.70% -2.94% 1.70% Zinc (lb) 1.3285 0.54% 4.95% 5.23% -1.69% 5.23% Uranium (lb) weekly 77.75 3.67% 3.67% -1.14% 7.99% -1.14% Iron Ore (t) 105.54 0.29% 3.77% 11.69% 1.64% 11.69%

Energy

Index 27 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 65.25 2.51% 1.54% -0.41% -6.09% -0.41% Brent Crude 69.60 3.10% 2.85% 4.19% -4.08% 4.19%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

