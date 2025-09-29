ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 29 2025

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.400 17.96% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 6.050 -6.64%
EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.450 13.17% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.610 -5.73%
BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.170 9.68% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.205 -4.65%
PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 6.490 9.63% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.340 -3.94%
KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 3.960 5.88% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 19.720 -3.76%
NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.900 5.84% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.640 -3.65%
SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 17.820 4.70% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.070 -3.65%
LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 4.65% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.410 -3.53%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.580 4.55% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.110 -3.48%
EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 10.730 4.38% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.950 -3.47%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.490 4.18% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.570 -3.38%
NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 132.300 4.03% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.840 -3.07%
GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 7.410 3.93% ASX – ASX LIMITED 58.710 -3.02%
AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 50.350 3.90% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.010 -2.67%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.850 3.72% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 30.520 -2.43%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.990 3.66% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.240 -2.41%
NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.200 3.45% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.270 -2.36%
IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.960 3.38% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.070 -2.36%
RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.780 3.28% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.790 -2.35%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.110 3.26% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 17.090 -2.29%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
Today’s Financial Calendar – 30-09-2025

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
2
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-09-25

Sep 29 2025 - Daily Market Reports
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 29, 2025

Sep 29 2025 - Daily Market Reports
4
What Could a US-China Trade Deal Mean For Investors?

Sep 29 2025 - International
5
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 29-09-2025

Sep 29 2025 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-09-2025

Sep 05 2025 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-09-2025

Sep 02 2025 - Australia
3
Hardware Horizon Brightens For Metcash

Sep 12 2025 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 04-09-2025

Sep 04 2025 - Australia
5
Next Week At A Glance – 15-19 Sep 2025

Sep 12 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-09-2025

Sep 01 2025 - Australia