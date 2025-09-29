ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 29 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.400 17.96% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 6.050 -6.64% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.450 13.17% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.610 -5.73% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.170 9.68% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.205 -4.65% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 6.490 9.63% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.340 -3.94% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 3.960 5.88% OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED 19.720 -3.76% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.900 5.84% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.640 -3.65% SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED 17.820 4.70% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.070 -3.65% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 4.65% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.410 -3.53% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.580 4.55% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.110 -3.48% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 10.730 4.38% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.950 -3.47% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.490 4.18% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.570 -3.38% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 132.300 4.03% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.840 -3.07% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 7.410 3.93% ASX – ASX LIMITED 58.710 -3.02% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 50.350 3.90% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.010 -2.67% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.850 3.72% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 30.520 -2.43% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.990 3.66% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.240 -2.41% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.200 3.45% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.270 -2.36% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.960 3.38% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.070 -2.36% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.780 3.28% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.790 -2.35% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.110 3.26% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 17.090 -2.29%

