ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 29 2025
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.400
|17.96%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|6.050
|-6.64%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.450
|13.17%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|4.610
|-5.73%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.170
|9.68%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.205
|-4.65%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|6.490
|9.63%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.340
|-3.94%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|3.960
|5.88%
|OCL – OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED
|19.720
|-3.76%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.900
|5.84%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.640
|-3.65%
|SGLLV – RICEGROWERS LIMITED
|17.820
|4.70%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|6.070
|-3.65%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.225
|4.65%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.410
|-3.53%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|7.580
|4.55%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.110
|-3.48%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|10.730
|4.38%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.950
|-3.47%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.490
|4.18%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|6.570
|-3.38%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|132.300
|4.03%
|DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT
|2.840
|-3.07%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.410
|3.93%
|ASX – ASX LIMITED
|58.710
|-3.02%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|50.350
|3.90%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.010
|-2.67%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|5.850
|3.72%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|30.520
|-2.43%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.990
|3.66%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|3.240
|-2.41%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.200
|3.45%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|8.270
|-2.36%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|7.960
|3.38%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.070
|-2.36%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.780
|3.28%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|10.790
|-2.35%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.110
|3.26%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|17.090
|-2.29%
