City Beach boosts global growth with Teamwork Commerce’s unified POS and omnichannel solutions

BRISBANE, Queensland, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global retail tech leader Teamwork Commerce is partnering with Australian fashion and lifestyle powerhouse City Beach to deliver a seamless, next-generation omnichannel experience across all stores.



Known for its vibrant blend of youth fashion culture, City Beach has long embodied Australia’s laid-back yet adventurous spirit. Now, the brand is doubling down on its commitment to customer-centric innovation by introducing Teamwork Commerce’s advanced Mobile Point-of-Sale (POS) and Order Management System (OMS) solutions.

City Beach will implement Teamwork’s OMS technology to enable key omnichannel capabilities such as Buy Online, Return In-Store (BORIS) and Endless Aisle — allowing customers to shop beyond the walls of each store and access a wider range of products in real time.

In addition, City Beach will introduce Teamwork’s Mobile POS across locations, empowering associates to assist customers anywhere on the floor with instant access to inventory, customer profiles, and mobile checkout capabilities.

These enhancements will create a frictionless, connected retail experience that reflects the brand’s energetic DNA — making shopping seamless, efficient, and highly engaging for customers.

Rhian Greenway, Chief Information Officer, City Beach, said: "Our customers live fast-paced, connected lives — and they expect the same from us. With Teamwork Commerce, we’re not just upgrading tech — we’re transforming how we serve every shopper, in every store, every day."

"We see this decision as a key milestone in our broader growth strategy, particularly as we expand into new territories and strengthen our eCommerce presence. The flexibility and scalability of the Teamwork platform make it the ideal solution to meet the evolving demands of modern retail. It gives us the ability to adapt quickly, personalize experiences and equip our store teams with the tools they need to thrive."

CEO and Founder of Teamwork Commerce, Michael Mauerer, said: "City Beach is a bold and forward-thinking retailer with a strong connection to its customer base. We’re proud to support the brand’s next chapter with a future-ready tech stack that enables omnichannel innovation and puts the customer at the center of every transaction."

The Teamwork Commerce solution is a powerful, unified technology stack designed to adapt rapidly to evolving customer expectations, unify its sales channels, and build a foundation for long-term growth in new markets.

About Teamwork Commerce

Teamwork Commerce is a flexible tech stack for retailers that includes POS, OMS, Clienteling, Inventory Control and Reporting – a cloud-based system that is constantly evolving to provide cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. With Teamwork’s omnichannel solution, retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers to provide personalised experiences through invisible technology. Trusted by top retailers globally including Moose Knuckles, Colorado Rockies, Asics, Milwaukee Bucks, Catbird and Paul Stuart. Learn more at https://www.teamworkcommerce.com/

About City Beach

City Beach has established itself as one of the leading youth fashion retailers in Australia, with more than 65 stores across Australia, and over 300 brands stocked.

Founded in 1985 in Brisbane, QLD, City Beach has grown to become a part of many Australian’s lives.

From those humble beginnings until now, our commitment to build huge stores that are fun to visit has made City Beach stores a great place to hang out when you’re shopping with your friends.

