PR NewsWire | Sep 29 2025

GREENACRE, Australia, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Felicitysolar is a leading provider of solar energy storage solutions, integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and logistics. With a dedicated team of over 1,500 employees, the company invests more than 10% of its annual budget in technological innovation and has secured over 100 patents in core technologies. Guided by the vision to "make life full of hope, make the world a better place," Felicitysolar specializes in off-grid and hybrid solar energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.



Felicitysolar Expands to Australia with Local Office and Warehouse

The company has recently established an Australian office and warehouse at: Building C, 61-65 Roberts Rd, Greenacre, NSW 2190. From this local hub, Felicitysolar offers tailored energy storage solutions for households as well as small-to-medium commercial and industrial users. Its product portfolio includes:

Off-grid inverters

Hybrid inverters

Low-voltage and high-voltage lithium batteries

Commercial and industrial energy storage systems

Why choose Felicitysolar?

Professional pre-sales support: local sales staff provide product recommendations and customized off-grid or hybrid solutions.

Ready stock and timely delivery: Sufficient inventory ensures rapid supply.

Local after-sales service: Technical support personnel are available for prompt maintenance and assistance.

Technical and Promotional Support: They provide our partners with comprehensive assistance, including technical guidance and documentation. In addition, they can help design advertising materials and collaborate in overseas exhibitions.

Cooperation opportunities offered by Felicitysolar:

Distribution Cooperation

Regional Agency

Project-based Cooperation

OEM Projects

White-label Projects

Looking ahead, Felicitysolar plans to integrate its batteries with third-party Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platforms. This will enable users to not only meet household electricity needs but also participate collectively in selling electricity through the VPP, generating additional revenue. With its local presence in Australia, Felicitysolar is positioned to deliver reliable, high-performance solar energy solutions and support more homes and businesses in harnessing clean, efficient energy.

With the introduction of government subsidies for household solar systems in Australia, the financial burden of installation has been significantly reduced. For families, investing in a solar energy system is not only a smart long-term decision but also a sustainable one. By generating and consuming their own clean energy, households can greatly reduce dependence on the grid, lower monthly electricity expenses, and enjoy greater energy independence. In the long run, this transition to solar power not only benefits individual households but also contributes to building a greener, more resilient energy future for Australia.

Contact:

Witson

Tel:+61 0412862116

witson@felicitysolar.com

